Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Searay brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) Spicy and Sauerkraut Fish (Golden Soup) recalled due to undeclared milk

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Searay

Product : Certain Sauerkraut Fish

Companies: Searay Foods Inc.

Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)

What to do : If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Searay Sauerkraut Fish

(Szechuan Style) Spicy 400 g 8 27510 00494 2 Best Before: 2022 JL 02

Lot number: 2101181CHG Searay Sauerkraut Fish

(Golden Soup) 400 g 8 27510 00493 5 Best Before: 2022 JN 15

Lot number: 2012202CHG



Best Before: 2022 JL 02

Lot number: 2101182CHG

Issue

The recall notification issued on February 4, 2022, has been updated to a Food Recall Warning due to additional information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food safety investigation.

Searay Foods Inc. is recalling Searay brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) Spicy and Sauerkraut Fish (Golden Soup) from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

