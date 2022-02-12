U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,349.23
    -823.39 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Searay brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) Spicy and Sauerkraut Fish (Golden Soup) recalled due to undeclared milk

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/searay-brand-sauerkraut-fish-szechuan-style-spicy-and-sauerkraut-fish-golden-soup

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Searay

  • Product: Certain Sauerkraut Fish

  • Companies: Searay Foods Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)

  • What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Searay

Sauerkraut Fish
(Szechuan Style) Spicy

400 g

8 27510 00494 2

Best Before: 2022 JL 02
Lot number: 2101181CHG

Searay

Sauerkraut Fish
(Golden Soup)

400 g

8 27510 00493 5

Best Before: 2022 JN 15
Lot number: 2012202CHG

Best Before: 2022 JL 02
Lot number: 2101182CHG

Issue

The recall notification issued on February 4, 2022, has been updated to a Food Recall Warning due to additional information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food safety investigation.

Searay Foods Inc. is recalling Searay brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) Spicy and Sauerkraut Fish (Golden Soup) from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

  • If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c6789.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Got a Shot in the Arm Friday

    In contrast to the wider stock market, shares of vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were cruising higher on Friday. The company's stock was up by 1.2% in midafternoon trading, against the nearly 2% decline of the S&P 500 index, on positive news about its coronavirus vaccine. On Thursday after market hours, Novavax announced that its NVX-CoV2373 achieved its primary effectiveness endpoint in a phase 3 clinical trial involving adolescents.

  • Why ProQR Therapeutics Is Crashing Today

    Sepofarsen's failure to meet efficacy endpoints in the Illuminate trial isn't sitting well with investors.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 70% (or More)

    What to make of the markets this year? 2022 started with a sharp drop, and we’re still seeing increased volatility, with large intraday swings in the main indexes. But where January was noted for showing four weeks in a row of net losses, February hasn’t been so hard on investors. Looking at the situation from Goldman Sachs, global chief equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer notes several points. First, that January's jobs report was far better than expected, indicating economic strength, and seco

  • This Analyst Goes Back to the Future to Recommend Cassava Stock

    Six months ago Cassava Sciences (SAVA) had a problem. A citizen petition was logged with the FDA calling for a halt on the company's simufilam drug for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. The petition highlighted the fact that the positive data was based on the findings of a single third-party academic laboratory, while also alleging that some of the results displayed signs the data was being manipulated. While the allegations sounded serious, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani didn't think inves

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Down Over 50%

    Who doesn’t like a bargain? In these days, with price inflation hitting hard, we all want to find the best price on every purchase – and that includes our stock purchases. Bargain-conscious investors can still find those fundamentally solid stocks that are trading low; this is the essence of successful stock investing. To make it easy, we’ve done some of the background research. We’ve located three stocks that are down 50% or more, and confirmed that these are Strong Buy stocks, that have gotten

  • CVS Is No Longer Letting Customers Do This, Starting Feb. 28

    Whether you've got a late-night craving for candy or are looking to refill one of your prescriptions, CVS is a store we've all relied on at one time or another. The drugstore chain has become even more important amid the COVID pandemic, providing vaccinations and access to testing. But shoppers who frequent the company's locations will soon have to get used to a new change. CVS just announced that customers will no longer be able to do one thing in its stores, starting Feb. 28. Read on to find o

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Biogen, 1 Reason to Sell

    Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) offered investors a huge win last year when regulators approved Aduhelm -- its controversial Alzheimer's treatment. Biogen shares have slipped more than 45% from that high point reached last June. To make matters worse, Biogen faces declines in its top-selling medications.

  • Lilly's COVID-19 treatment gets FDA's emergency-use approval

    Eli Lilly & Co. said late Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency-use authorization for bebtelovimab, the pharma company's antibody treatment for COVID-19. Bebtelovimab now can be used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults as well as children older than 12 years of age and over a certain weight who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 and for whom treatment options may be limited. Lilly announced late Thursday that the U.S. government had agree

  • Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for teens 82% effective

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details Novavax's data on their COVID-19 vaccine for teens, its timeline for filing for emergency use authorization with the FDA, and international vaccine delays from the company.

  • Fitness influencer Lexi Reed hospitalised and placed in medically induced coma after ‘organs started failing’

    ‘This will be a long hard battle,’ influencer’s husband says

  • “Extreme Suffering”: 15 of 23 Monkeys with Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Chips Reportedly Died

    A public records request by an animal rights group revealed a shocking death rate among primate test subjects. “Extreme Suffering”: 15 of 23 Monkeys with Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Chips Reportedly Died Wren Graves

  • What's the difference between 'pandemic' and 'endemic'?

    COVID-19 will never go away, but the pandemic will be over when the disease becomes 'endemic.' Here's what that means.

  • Can Anyone Challenge Pfizer's Covid Dominance? Why These Biotechs Say Yes

    Drug behemoth Pfizer was the first to launch a Covid antiviral pill — but a pack of small biotech stocks are already nipping at its heels.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech to delay seeking authorization of their COVID-19 shot in young children

    Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said Friday they are continuing to test their COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 6 months old and 4 years old and will now wait until April when they believe they will have clinical data evaluating three doses to seek emergency authorization in the U.S. This announcement comes less than two weeks after the companies submitted an application for emergency authorization to the Food and Drug Administration for this age group based on data using the first tw

  • Biden says it’s ‘probably premature’ for states to drop face-mask requirements as Nevada — including its casinos — becomes latest to do so

    President Joe Biden said it's "probably premature" for states to drop their indoor face mask requirements, as Nevada became the latest to scrap it at most places including its casinos.

  • They rushed to get IUDs before Trump took office. Five years later, would they do it again?

    When Kelli Russell Agodon scheduled her IUD insertion for a Friday in January 2017, she didn't initially put together that she had made the appointment for the same day Donald Trump would be inaugurated as president. In fact, she had forgotten all about it until she turned on the radio in her car on the drive from her home in Port Ludlow, Wash., to her gynecologist's office. "All of a sudden I realized I had made the appointment at the exact time," said Agodon, 53.Subscribe to The Post Most news

  • The sad and sorry story of Dolly the diseased and doomed dinosaur

    In a warm and humid Jurassic Period landscape lush with plant and animal life in what is now southwest Montana, an adolescent long-necked dinosaur was miserably sick with flu and pneumonia-like symptoms - probably feverish and lethargic with labored breathing, coughing, sneezing and diarrhea. Some 150 million years later, the skeletal remains of that unfortunate beast, nicknamed "Dolly," represent the first-known dinosaur with evidence of respiratory illness - abnormal growths resembling fossilized broccoli on three neck bones that formed in response to an infection in air sacs linked to its lungs. Scientists said on Thursday the dinosaur appears to have suffered from a fungal infection similar to aspergillosis, a common respiratory illness often fatal to modern birds and reptiles that sometimes causes bone infections.

  • India now allows quarantine-free travel from these 82 nations

    India will now allow quarantine-free entry to fully-vaccinated travellers from at least 82 countries. The Narendra Modi government yesterday (Feb. 10) issued a notification (pdf) stating that quarantine-free entry for fully-vaccinated passengers from certain countries is based on the “principle of reciprocity.” “On the basis of reciprocity, travellers from only countries which provide quarantine-free entry to Indians will be allowed for relaxation under certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of covid-19 vaccination,” the notification said.

  • Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me today is Brian Lian, Viking's president and CEO; and Greg Zante, Viking's CFO. Before we begin, I'd like to caution that comments made during this conference call today, February 9, 2022, will contain forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Viking's expectations regarding its development activities, time lines, and milestones.

  • Study: COVID booster effectiveness wanes but remains strong

    An early look at the performance of COVID-19 booster shots during the recent omicron wave in the U.S. hinted at a decline in effectiveness, though the shots still offered strong protection against severe illness. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, is considered an early and limited look at the durability of booster protection during the omicron surge that exploded in December and January but has been fading in recent weeks. “COVID-19 vaccine boosters remain safe and continue to be highly effective against severe disease over time,” said Kristen Nordlund, a CDC spokesperson.