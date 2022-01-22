Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Searay brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) Spicy recalled due to undeclared milk
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/searay-brand-sauerkraut-fish-szechuan-style-spicy-recalled-due-undeclared-milk
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Searay
Product: Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) Spicy
Companies: Searay Foods Inc.
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)
What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Searay
Sauerkraut Fish
400 g
8 27510 00494 2
Best Before:
Issue
Searay Foods Inc. is recalling Searay brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) Spicy from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/22/c8620.html