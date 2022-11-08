Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Seed Ranch Flavor Co. brand Umami Everyday Sauce recalled due to undeclared soy

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/seed-ranch-flavor-co-brand-umami-everyday-sauce-recalled-due-undeclared-soy

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Seed Ranch Flavor Co.

Product : Umami Everyday Sauce

Companies: Vegn Haus

Issue : Food – Allergen – Soy

Category: Condiments

What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Seed Ranch

Flavor Co. Umami Everyday

Sauce 148 ml 8 67732 00032 2 012022

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains soy which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold by Vegn Haus at vegan markets in Toronto, Mississauga, and Burlington, Ontario, and online.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/07/c6946.html