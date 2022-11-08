U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Seed Ranch Flavor Co. brand Umami Everyday Sauce recalled due to undeclared soy

·1 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/seed-ranch-flavor-co-brand-umami-everyday-sauce-recalled-due-undeclared-soy

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Seed Ranch Flavor Co.

  • Product: Umami Everyday Sauce

  • Companies: Vegn Haus

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Soy

  • Category: Condiments

  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Seed Ranch
Flavor Co.

Umami Everyday
Sauce

148 ml

8 67732 00032 2

012022

 

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains soy which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold by Vegn Haus at vegan markets in Toronto, Mississauga, and Burlington, Ontario, and online.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/07/c6946.html

