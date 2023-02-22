Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Sherbon brand Falooda Drinks recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/sherbon-brand-falooda-drinks-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

Feb. 21, 2023

Summary

Brand(s) : Sherbon

Product : Falooda drinks

Companies: Super Asia Food & Spices

Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Sherbon Falooda Drink –

Strawberry 290 ml 6 67064 00022 5 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label Sherbon Falooda Drink –

Rose 290 ml 6 67064 00021 8 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label Sherbon Falooda Drink –

Banana 290 ml 6 67064 00019 5 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

