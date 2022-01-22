Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Shirakiku brand Baked Red Bean Cake recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/shirakiku-brand-baked-red-bean-cake-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

Jan. 22, 2022

Summary

Brand(s) : Shirakiku

Product : Baked Red Bean Cake

Companies: Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc.

Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

Category: Grain products

What to do : If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Shirakiku Baked Red Bean Cake 318 g (6 pieces) 0 74410 65714 7 All codes that do

not declare milk

on the label

Issue

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. is recalling Shirakiku brand Baked Red Bean Cake from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/22/c3158.html