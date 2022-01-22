U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.83
    -0.72 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.37 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6500
    -0.4500 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,418.04
    -1,356.82 (-3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Shirakiku brand Baked Red Bean Cake recalled due to undeclared milk

·1 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/shirakiku-brand-baked-red-bean-cake-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Shirakiku

  • Product: Baked Red Bean Cake

  • Companies: Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Grain products

  • What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Shirakiku

Baked Red Bean Cake

318 g (6 pieces)

0 74410 65714 7

All codes that do
not declare milk
on the label

Issue

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. is recalling Shirakiku brand Baked Red Bean Cake from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

  • If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/22/c3158.html

Recommended Stories