Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Stuffed Fish Ball recalled due to undeclared egg

Summary

Product : Stuffed Fish Ball

Companies: Xinpangao International Trade Corporation

Issue : Food – Allergen – Egg

Category : Fish and seafood (Frozen)

What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes N/A (Chinese characters only) Stuffed Fish Ball 340 g 6 920732 127896 07/02/2024



Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain egg which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

