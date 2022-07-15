U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,863.16
    +72.78 (+1.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,288.26
    +658.09 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,452.42
    +201.24 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.37
    +36.87 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.57
    +1.79 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    +0.43 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0088
    +0.0067 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0300 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1866
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4560
    -0.5140 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,892.49
    +383.24 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.54
    +9.53 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Stuffed Fish Ball recalled due to undeclared egg

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/stuffed-fish-ball-recalled-due-undeclared-egg

Summary

  • Product: Stuffed Fish Ball

  • Companies: Xinpangao International Trade Corporation

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Egg

  • Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)

  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

N/A (Chinese characters only)

Stuffed Fish Ball

340 g

6 920732 127896

07/02/2024


Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain egg which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/15/c9457.html

Recommended Stories