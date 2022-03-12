U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,127.91
    +445.64 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Taisun brand Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky recalled due to undeclared milk

·1 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/taisun-brand-vegetarian-mushroom-jerky-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand: Taisun

  • Product: Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky

  • Companies: Uncle T Food

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Other

  • What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product

  • Audience: General public

  • Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Taisun

Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky

169 g

4 710095 805072

All codes where
milk is not
declared on the
label

Issue

Uncle T Food is recalling Taisun brand Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

  • If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a
    serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were
    purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c5432.html

Recommended Stories