Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Tiramisu Twist Cookies recalled due to undeclared almond and hazelnut
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/tiramisu-twist-cookies-recalled-due-undeclared-almond-and-hazelnut
Summary
Product: Tiramisu Twist Cookie
Companies: Daiso California LLC
Issue: Food – Allergen – Tree nut
Category: Grain products
What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
None
Tiramisu Twist Cookie
96 g
4 562138 450820
All codes where almond and hazelnut are not declared on the label
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains almond and hazelnut which are not declared on the label.
The affected product has been sold at Daiso, 810 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product in Canada.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
