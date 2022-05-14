Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Tree Brewing Co. brand Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler recalled due to undeclared sulphites

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/tree-brewing-co-brand-golden-larch-grapefruit-radler-recalled-due-undeclared-sulphites

Summary

Brand(s) : Tree Brewing Co.

Product : Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler

Companies: Tree Brewing Co.

Issue : Food – Allergen – Sulphites

Category: Beverages (Alcoholic)

What to do : If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Tree Brewing Co. Golden Larch

Grapefruit Radler 473 mL 6 24524 21543 8 PACKAGED 16MAR2022 Tree Brewing Co. Season Pass 8-pack (contains 2 cans of

Golden Larch) 8 x 473 mL 6 24524 45498 1 PACKAGED 15MAR2022

Issue

Tree Brewing Co. is recalling the affected products from the marketplace because they contain sulphites which are not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta and British Columbia.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

