Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Tree Brewing Co. brand Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler recalled due to undeclared sulphites
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/tree-brewing-co-brand-golden-larch-grapefruit-radler-recalled-due-undeclared-sulphites
OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Tree Brewing Co.
Product: Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler
Companies: Tree Brewing Co.
Issue: Food – Allergen – Sulphites
Category: Beverages (Alcoholic)
What to do: If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Tree Brewing Co.
Golden Larch
473 mL
6 24524 21543 8
PACKAGED
16MAR2022
Tree Brewing Co.
Season Pass 8-pack
(contains 2 cans of
8 x 473 mL
6 24524 45498 1
PACKAGED
15MAR2022
Issue
Tree Brewing Co. is recalling the affected products from the marketplace because they contain sulphites which are not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in Alberta and British Columbia.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/13/c9832.html