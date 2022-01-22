Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Two Bears brand Unsweetened Oat M*lk recalled due to undeclared milk
Summary
Brand(s): Two Bears
Product: Unsweetened Oat M*lk Barista Friendly
Companies: Two Bears
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
What to do: If you have an allergy to milk do not consume the recalled product
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Two Bears
Unsweetened Oat M*lk
Barista Friendly
1 L
6 28504 30905 6
JAN 30 2022
L-30
Issue
Two Bears is recalling Two Bears brand Unsweetened Oat M*lk from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold nationally and online.
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
