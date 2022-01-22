U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.83
    -0.72 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.37 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6500
    -0.4500 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,470.66
    -3,944.20 (-10.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Two Bears brand Unsweetened Oat M*lk recalled due to undeclared milk

·2 min read

Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/two-bears-brand-unsweetened-oat-mlk-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Two Bears

  • Product: Unsweetened Oat M*lk Barista Friendly

  • Companies: Two Bears

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

  • What to do: If you have an allergy to milk do not consume the recalled product

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Two Bears

Unsweetened Oat M*lk

Barista Friendly

1 L

6 28504 30905 6

JAN 30 2022

L-30

Issue

Two Bears is recalling Two Bears brand Unsweetened Oat M*lk from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally and online.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

  • If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/22/c4942.html

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. suspends 44 U.S flights by Chinese carriers after China action

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Friday it would suspend 44 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 concerns. The suspensions will begin on Jan. 30 with Xiamen Airlines’ scheduled Los Angeles-to-Xiamen flight and run through March 29, the Transportation Department said. The decision will cut some flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines.

  • Qatar releases video of scarred jets in Airbus dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways took a spiralling $4 million-a-day dispute with Europe's Airbus to social media on Friday, publishing a video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKN0SpWeILo&feature=youtu.be of the scarred exterior of grounded A350 jets that the airline said underscored "serious and legitimate safety concerns." The two companies have been locked for months in a dispute over deterioration to paint and anti-lightning protection on the long-haul jets, which Airbus has acknowledged needs attention while insisting it does not put safety at risk. Qatar Airways hit back with the first official images of jets grounded by its national regulator in a bid to keep the spotlight on technical matters after Airbus accused the state-owned airline of engineering the dispute to obtain compensation.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Abbott is a major pharmaceutical company best known for its medical devices, diagnostics, and pediatric and adult nutritional products -- think Pedialyte or Similac. This year, it's being crowned as a dividend king -- meaning the company has increased its annual dividend for 50 consecutive years. Excluding COVID-testing-related sales, Abbott still boasts a nearly 12% increase over pre-pandemic 2019 sales for the quarter.

  • Airbus reportedly scraps Qatar order as A350 rift widens

    Airbus has reportedly revoked an order for 50 A320 jets from Qatar Airways in response to a lawsuit recently filed by the carrier related to the larger A350. The airline recently sued Airbus in a British court seeking more than $600 million it says it is owed over issues ranging from erosion of lightning protection material to faulty paint that has sidelined 21 of its A350s. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the manufacturer now accuses Qatar as part of those proceedings of exaggerating the situation with the A350.

  • Germany wants to attract 400,000 skilled workers from abroad each year

    Germany's new coalition government wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year to tackle both a demographic imbalance and labour shortages in key sectors that risk undermining the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. "The shortage of skilled workers has become so serious by now that it is dramatically slowing down our economy," Christian Duerr, parliamentary leader of the co-governing Free Democrats (FDP), told business magazine WirtschaftsWoche. "We can only get the problem of an ageing workforce under control with a modern immigration policy... We have to reach the mark of 400,000 skilled workers from abroad as quickly as possible," Duerr added.

  • Contribution Limits for IRAs, 401(k)s in 2022

    Contribution limits for IRAs, 401(k)s, and other plans can change from year to year due to cost-of-living adjustments. Here are the changes for 2022.

  • You Can Start Getting Free N95 Masks As Early As Next Week

    On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that it will make 400 million N95 face masks available free of charge to Americans. Here's how to get yours.

  • Intel's move into Ohio brings new tech kudos, competition for talent

    Intel Corp’s plan to build a $20 billion chip-making complex on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio is the clearest sign of a burgeoning tech sector in the U.S. Midwest, a development that is sure to raise corporate competition for workers and resources. The Intel investment is the state's largest ever, but the Columbus suburb of New Albany, where Intel will build two chip factories, already has seen an influx of data centers, including from Amazon.com Inc, Facebook parent Meta and Alphabet Inc's Google. Just last August, Google raised its investment in New Albany by $1 billion.

  • Roth TSP vs. Roth IRA: How Do They Compare?

    Roth TSPs and Roth IRAs are similar retirement savings plans, but there are key differences that make one a better choice for you.

  • Dr. Fauci Said Here's Who Will Get Sick From Omicron

    With COVID cases at all time highs—and hospitalizations breaking records as well—Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. "We're dealing, as we all know now, with an unprecedented outbreak with COVID-19, that continually rechallenges us with new variants," said Dr. Fauci. He spoke with KNX News 97.1 FM in Los Angeles about who is getting sick from Omicron, if wearing masks will last

  • The Road Ahead: Toyota CFO Tracey Doi on supply chain, inventory and big plans in North Carolina

    Doi touched on a range of topics, challenges and opportunities to land on her desk since the Covid-19 pandemic ensued.

  • Retirement: How to incorporate crypto into your portfolio

    iTrustCapital CEO Todd Southwick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss reasons to consider investing in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in retirement portfolios, how traditional investors are planning for retirement, and the ongoing interest in the crypto space despite volatility.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

    These companies focus on their customers' needs, which will likely propel their stocks over the long haul.

  • Merck Scores Win In Insurance Battle Over Cyberattack - Bloomberg Report

    Bloomberg reported that Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has won a long-running legal battle to force its insurer to cover the costs of damages caused by the NotPetya' ransomware' attacks. Merck and its insurers have been battling over $1.4 billion in losses from the attack in 2017 after filing a lawsuit seeking to reclaim financial losses from the "NotPetya" incident. Many companies, including Merck, found their insurer refusing to pay because of an exclusion in their policy for "acts of war." A New

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.

  • Ex-lawmaker dies using medical suicide law he helped pass nearly a decade ago

    A former Vermont lawmaker died last week using a medical aid-in-dying law that he helped pass nearly nine years earlier, before his terminal diagnosis. Willem Jewett, D, who served two years as House majority leader from 2013 to 2014, died Jan. 12 at his home in Ripton, Vt. He was 58. Jewett's palliative-care doctor confirmed to the Vermont-based digital news outlet VTDigger that he died using a prescription obtained through Act 39, also known as Vermont's Patient Choice and Control at End of Li

  • 400 Million Free N95 Face Masks Are Being Dispensed — Here’s How To Get Yours

    The Biden administration aims to make 400 million N95 masks available to all Americans for free at pharmacies and community health centers next week, a White House official said per The Wall Street...

  • Lithuanian exports nearly obliterated from China market amid Taiwan row

    Lithuania's exports to China suffered a near-total collapse in December, amid a blazing row over the Baltic state's support for Taiwan. Chinese government customs data released on Thursday showed shipments from Lithuania to China dropped by 91.4 per cent last month from a year earlier. Compared to November 2021, the drop was 91.1 per cent, offering factual evidence to support Lithuanian exporters' complaints that they have been frozen out of the Chinese market in recent weeks. Do you have questi

  • Rising rates are ‘really stirring up markets,’ market strategist says

    JPMorgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist&nbsp;Meera Pandit joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down market action, discuss rates, volatility, and the outlook for the 2022 stock market.

  • What should you keep at home in case you get COVID? The must-haves for mild cases

    Here’s what you should have on hand in case you test positive