Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Various Salento Organics brand dark chocolate products recalled due to undeclared milk
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2023 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Salento Organics
Product: Various dark chocolate products
Companies: Salento Organics
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Salento
Dark chocolate
113 g
8 60006 27413 9
Best By 05 2024
L.1022 11
7744061
Salento
Dark chocolate
113 g
8 60006 27411 5
Best By 05 2024
L.1022 14
7774061
Salento
Organic banana
113 g
8 60006 27414 6
Best By 02 2024
L.0322 13
5740751
Salento
Organic peanuts
113 g
8 60006 27415 3
Best By 02 2024
L.0322 15
5830751
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
