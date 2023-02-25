U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Various Salento Organics brand dark chocolate products recalled due to undeclared milk

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/various-salento-organics-brand-dark-chocolate-products-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2023 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Salento Organics

  • Product: Various dark chocolate products

  • Companies: Salento Organics

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size    

UPC                     

Codes                  

Salento
Organics   

Dark chocolate
pineapple bites

113 g

8 60006 27413 9

Best By 05 2024

L.1022 11

7744061

Salento
Organics

Dark chocolate
pitaya (dragon
fruit) bites

113 g

8 60006 27411 5

Best By 05 2024

L.1022 14

7774061

Salento
Organics

Organic banana
dark chocolate
clusters

113 g

8 60006 27414 6

Best By 02 2024

L.0322 13

5740751

Salento
Organics

Organic peanuts
dark chocolate
dipped                  

113 g

8 60006 27415 3

Best By 02 2024

L.0322 15

5830751

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/25/c9158.html

