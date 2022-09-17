U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.35 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0046 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,878.30
    +59.26 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Viana brand Veggie Cevapcici recalled due to undeclared almond

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -  Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/viana-brand-veggie-cevapcici-recalled-due-undeclared-almond

Summary

  • Brand: Viana

  • Product: Veggie Cevapcici

  • Companies: Tofutown North America, Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Tree nut

  • Category: Other

  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand        

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Viana

Veggie
Cevapcici        

200 g        

8 78397 00406 8

31/3/23        

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains almond which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/16/c1475.html

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T CEO slams T-Mobile for its senior discounts marketing campaign

    AT&T CEO John Stankey has a message to rival T-Mobile: Cut the nonsense when advertising to seniors.

  • As FedEx stock crashes after brutal profit warning, analyst points to a lurking Amazon

    FedEx has blown three tires before the peak holiday shipping season, and chatter on the Street is that mighty Amazon may have played a role.

  • ‘No more companies’: Kanye West's Yeezy is cutting ties with Gap days after rapper says he’s leaving Corporate America—and opening up his own stores

    'He has gotten nowhere,' said West's lawyer about his attempts to work through partnership issues

  • Almost 100 Facebook janitors laid off as Silicon Valley service-worker cuts continue

    Nearly 100 Facebook janitors were laid off from the tech giant's California offices Friday, two months after being told their jobs would be safe.

  • Why FedEx’s profit warning is such bad news for the U.S. economy

    As bad the news was for FedEx, it may be worse news for the U.S. economy --- and an early sign of a recession.

  • Bristol Myers, AbbVie plan to cut up to 360 California jobs

    Bristol Myers plans to cut up to 261 jobs in two different locations in San Diego, according to the filings. A Bristol Myers spokesperson said the job cuts follow the company's $4.1 billion acquisition of drug developer Turning Point Therapeutics, which closed in August. "All incoming employees received retention packages tied to continued service to BMS for a period of time and have been encouraged to apply to long-term roles at BMS after their retention period ends," the spokesperson said in an email.

  • Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

    Now-redundant, Ethereum miners are flocking to other proof-of-work (PoW) tokens after the network switched to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

  • Why NCR Corp. Stock Slumped on Friday

    NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR) shareholders lost ground to a falling market on Friday. NCR announced late on Thursday that it is separating into an ATM business and a digital commerce business, rather than controlling the two under one enterprise. "NCR has the opportunity to unlock value for our shareholders by separating our digital commerce business and our ATM business," executive chairman Frank Martire said in a press release.

  • Chip Stocks Like Nvidia, Intel Keep Plunging to New Lows. It’s No Time to Bargain Hunt.

    Recent developments suggest business trends are getting worse---not better, meaning there could be more downside ahead.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    These highly profitable companies offer sustainable competitive advantages that make them no-brainer buys.

  • How Cisco's ex-CEO and former engineer chief decided to take on their old company

    Nile Global CEO Pankaj Patel talks about why he and former Cisco colleague John Chambers think they have what networking customers want today.

  • FedEx Miss Is Worst Deutsche Bank Analysts Have Seen in 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street analysts didn’t mince words in discussing FedEx Corp.’s forecast for the current quarter -- which missed by a landslide -- and its withdrawal of full-year guidance. It’s really bad.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionPutin Threatens New

  • Starbucks Really Wants to Ruin Its Loyalty Program

    Coffee-bar chain Starbucks has been a leader in the digital space, but its new efforts seem like a terrible idea.

  • The Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla ordered to tell laid off workers about lawsuit

    A U.S. District Court has ordered that Tesla must tell employees about a lawsuit alleging the automaker violated state and federal law by requiring workers to sign separation agreements. Two former Tesla employees filed the suit in July, alleging that the company required them to sign releases in exchange for less severance than federal and California state law provide. Attorneys asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to prevent the automaker from asking laid-off workers to sign releases in exchange for just one week of severance instead of the eight provided under the law.

  • How to Retire Comfortably at 61

    After a lifetime of work, you may be considering retiring a few years before the traditional retirement age of 65. The stock market has performed well, your home has a lot of equity and you want to spend more time with … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 61: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2022.

  • Nikola to launch joint venture with German energy provider

    Nikola said on Friday it is working to launch a new partnership with E.ON aimed at decarbonizing heavy trucking, its latest business connection to Germany. Plus, Nikola founder fraud trial started this week.

  • 2 Automotive Lidar Stocks to Put on Your Radar

    While more and more automakers are adopting lidar technology for safer driving, a clear leader in the space has yet to emerge. Lidar, which stands for "light detection and ranging," uses lasers to allow cars to "see" other vehicles and potential obstacles in their path. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has always been the lidar darling -- largely for being one of the first to go public, and early to win high-profile production contracts with Volvo for hands-free, eyes-off highway driving, and from Polestar.

  • Jurist Noted for Bankruptcy Expertise Will Weigh J&J Talc Appeal

    Judge Thomas Ambro spent decades working as a bankruptcy practitioner before assuming a seat on the Third Circuit, making him a rarity among his peers in the federal appeals courts.