Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Walkers brand Mint Thins recalled due to undeclared milk

·1 min read

Product photos are available at: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1635562524460/1635562530177

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Dollarama S.E.C /L.P is recalling Walkers brand Mint Thins from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Walkers

Mint Thins

150 g

0 11555 02481 6

Lot 1175
Best Before:

2022 DE 24

Lot 1174
Best Before:

2022 DE 23

Lot 1179
Best Before:

2022 DE 28

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/30/c8948.html

