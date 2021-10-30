Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Walkers brand Mint Thins recalled due to undeclared milk
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Dollarama S.E.C /L.P is recalling Walkers brand Mint Thins from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold nationally.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Walkers
Mint Thins
150 g
0 11555 02481 6
Lot 1175
2022 DE 24
Lot 1174
2022 DE 23
Lot 1179
2022 DE 28
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
