Food Recall Warning - Amara brand Organic Smoothie Melts - Carrot Raspberry recalled due to plastic pieces

·1 min read

Product photos are available at: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1635562583712/1635562584134

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - PataFoods Inc. dba Amara is recalling Amara brand Organic Smoothie Melts – Carrot Raspberry from the marketplace due to potential presence of pieces of plastic. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Alberta and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Amara

Organic Smoothie Melts – Carrot Raspberry

23 g

8 57822 00746 1

Best Before 07/05/2023 CR21186

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/30/c1798.html

