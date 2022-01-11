U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,667.75
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,972.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,636.25
    +28.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,168.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.65
    +0.42 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.60
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    +0.64 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3420
    +0.1340 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,170.59
    +250.74 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.88
    -52.34 (-5.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,171.79
    -306.77 (-1.08%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Food Recall Warning - Aoun brand Tahineh recalled due to Salmonella

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/aoun-brand-tahineh-recalled-due-salmonella-0

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Aoun

  • Product: Tahineh – Ground Sesame 100%

  • Companies: Fattal International North America Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

  • Category: Nuts, grains, and seeds

  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled product

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Aoun

Tahineh -

Ground Sesame 100%

454 g

5 283000 902153

Best Before 2023MR12

Lot# 1603I/THA

Issue

Fattal International North America Inc. is recalling Aoun brand Tahineh from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

  • Do not consume the recalled product

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/10/c0182.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Bone Biologics Shares Surging On Monday?

    Newly listed Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) shares are surging after the Company announced to present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference. Bone Biologics is focused on regenerative medicine for bone. The Company is working on the Nell-1 protein, a bone graft substitute product on bone regeneration in spinal fusion, and has rights to trauma and osteoporosis applications. Recombinant NELL-1 is purified and mixed with 510-K-cleared Demineralized Bone Matrix putty in the

  • Pfizer Makes Foray Into CRISPR, Inking $1.35 Billion Deal With Beam Therapeutics

    Pfizer is entering the CRISPR space through a $1.35 billion deal with Beam, the companies said Monday. But Beam stock fell in response.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO talks Spectre electric vehicle, chip supply, new clients

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.

  • Biogen defends Alzheimer's drug, highlights pipeline at J.P. Morgan conference

    In a high-stakes presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, Biogen Inc. executives said they wanted to "improve the community's understanding" of Aduhelm but left less than 10 minutes to answer questions from investors and attendees.

  • Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal action

    The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.

  • Jenna Jameson diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, says it's not vaccine related

    Jenna Jameson was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.

  • Intel names two to top exec roles

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Molecular Partners Stock Surges as Novartis Plans to License Covid-19 Drug

    Novartis says it will license antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners following positive trial results.

  • Pfizer and Beam Partner to Develop Treatments for 3 Genetic Diseases

    The two companies will develop three treatments for genetic disease by correcting errors in our genes, using base-editing technology.

  • RNA startup inks deal worth up to $967M

    Bedford RNA firm Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has signed a collaboration agreement potentially worth nearly $1 billion with San Diego-based Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Intel Gains After Recruiting Micron’s David Zinsner as Its Next CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. rallied Monday after tapping Micron Technology Inc. Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner to fill the CFO role vacated by the retirement of George Davis. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, W

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Carisma Therapeutics to get $80M in cash and investment through new deal with Moderna

    Philadelphia cell therapy developer Carisma Therapeutics has entered into a research collaboration with Moderna that includes Carisma receiving an upfront payment of $45 million. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will also invest $35 million in Carisma in the form of a convertible note, and in return get options for up to 12 targets for potential cancer therapies. Under the partnership, the two companies will work together to discover, develop and commercialize potential cancer treatments.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When Surge May End

    Coronavirus cases are at all-time record highs and even though experts say hospitalizations are the true metric of how bad things are—well, hospitalizations are rising, too, if only because so many people are catching COVID. How can you stay safe? And when might this Omicron surge end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with NBC New York's David Ushery. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces

  • Intel hired a new chief financial officer and promoted another executive

    The chipmaking giant named Micron CFO David Zinsner to be its new financial head and Michelle Johnston Holthaus to head up its largest business division.

  • The US is winning the last fossil fuel gold rush

    Newly-built US terminals and record-high prices in Europe has made the US the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas for the first time, according to Bloomberg data for December 2021. With president Joe Biden looking to spend billions of dollars to decarbonize the US economy, the US is leading the last growth market for global trade in fossil fuels. Power plants worldwide, especially in Asia, are boosting demand for gas as they scramble coal, which is more polluting and releases more CO2. The fracking boom of the mid-2010s unleashed vast new volumes of domestic supply, and the US became a net exporter in 2017.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • Medtronic to Acquire Affera

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Affera, Inc., a Boston area-based, privately held medical technology company. Affera designs and manufactures cardiac mapping and navigation systems and catheter-based cardiac ablation technologies, including a differentiated, focal pulsed field ablation solution, for the treatment of patients with cardiac arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats) such as atrial