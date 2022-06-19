Food Recall Warning - Certain Abbott brand powdered infant formula products recalled due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Abbott

Product : Certain powdered infant formula products

Companies: Shoppers Drug Mart

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

Food – Microbial contamination – Other

Category: Infant products

What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

Audience : General public

Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Abbott Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder 964 g 0 55325 00163 8 L28174SH0 L36099SH0 Abbott Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder 964 g 0 55325 00164 5 L31496SH0 L32642SH0 L29186SH0 Abbott Similac Alimentum Step 1 Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder 400 g 0 55325 00061 7 L35026Z26 Abbott Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder 658 g 0 55325 00077 8 L27887SH0 L31497SH0

Issue

Shoppers Drug Mart is recalling certain Abbott brand powdered infant formula products from the marketplace due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella contamination. The products were previously recalled on February 17, 2022 and some units were sold via on-line in error.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Although Cronobacter sakazakii is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections. Cronobacter sakazakii can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered a consumer complaint.

There have been reported illnesses in the United States associated with the consumption of these products. However, there have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Public enquiries and media

Company information

Shoppers Drug Mart

Telephone: 1-866-220-3837

Public enquiries

Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.)

Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international)

Email: information@inspection.gc.ca

Media relations

Telephone: 613-773-6600

Email: cfia.media.acia@inspection.gc.ca

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/19/c4809.html