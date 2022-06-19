Food Recall Warning - Certain Abbott brand powdered infant formula products recalled due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella
OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Abbott
Product: Certain powdered infant formula products
Companies: Shoppers Drug Mart
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
Food – Microbial contamination – Other
Category: Infant products
What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products
Audience: General public
Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Abbott
Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder
964 g
0 55325 00163 8
L28174SH0
L36099SH0
Abbott
Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder
964 g
0 55325 00164 5
L31496SH0
L32642SH0
L29186SH0
Abbott
Similac Alimentum Step 1 Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder
400 g
0 55325 00061 7
L35026Z26
Abbott
Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder
658 g
0 55325 00077 8
L27887SH0
L31497SH0
Issue
Shoppers Drug Mart is recalling certain Abbott brand powdered infant formula products from the marketplace due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella contamination. The products were previously recalled on February 17, 2022 and some units were sold via on-line in error.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment
Do not consume the recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Although Cronobacter sakazakii is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections. Cronobacter sakazakii can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered a consumer complaint.
There have been reported illnesses in the United States associated with the consumption of these products. However, there have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Public enquiries and media
Company information
Shoppers Drug Mart
Telephone: 1-866-220-3837
Public enquiries
Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.)
Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international)
Email: information@inspection.gc.ca
Media relations
Telephone: 613-773-6600
Email: cfia.media.acia@inspection.gc.ca
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/19/c4809.html