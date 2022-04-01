U.S. markets open in 8 hours 24 minutes

Food Recall Warning - Certain Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. brand Oysters recalled due to norovirus

·3 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-daily-fresh-shellfish-inc-brand-oysters-recalled-due-norovirus

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc.

  • Product: Certain Oysters

  • Companies: Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus

  • Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh)

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

  • Audience: General public; Hotels, restaurants and institutions

  • Recall class: Class 3

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Daily Fresh
Shellfish Inc.

Xsmall Oyster
(Royal Miyagi)

Variable

None

Harvest dates: March 14 to 21, 2022

Harvest Location: BC 14-15

Processing dates: March 15 to 24, 2022

Lots: 22031501L, 22031801L,
22032201L

Lease No# 1400036

Daily Fresh
Shellfish Inc.

XSmall beach
(Light House)

Variable

None

Harvest date: March 12, 2022

Harvest Location: BC 14-15

Processing dates: March 14 to 19, 2022

Lots: 22031403S

Lease No# 1400036

Daily Fresh
Shellfish Inc.

Xsmall Oyster
(Glacier Apex
or Kisu)

Variable

None

Harvest dates: March 14 to 21, 2022

Harvest Location: BC 14-15

Processing dates: March 15 to 25, 2022

Lots: 22031404L, 22031805L,
22032202L

Lease No# 1400036

Issue

Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. is recalling certain Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. brand Oysters from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and online, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment

  • Do not consume the recalled products

  • Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

  • Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/01/c0268.html

