Food Recall Warning - Certain Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. brand Oysters recalled due to norovirus
OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc.
Product: Certain Oysters
Companies: Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc.
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus
Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh)
What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products
Audience: General public; Hotels, restaurants and institutions
Recall class: Class 3
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Daily Fresh
Xsmall Oyster
Variable
None
Harvest dates: March 14 to 21, 2022
Harvest Location: BC 14-15
Processing dates: March 15 to 24, 2022
Lots: 22031501L, 22031801L,
Lease No# 1400036
Daily Fresh
XSmall beach
Variable
None
Harvest date: March 12, 2022
Harvest Location: BC 14-15
Processing dates: March 14 to 19, 2022
Lots: 22031403S
Lease No# 1400036
Daily Fresh
Xsmall Oyster
Variable
None
Harvest dates: March 14 to 21, 2022
Harvest Location: BC 14-15
Processing dates: March 15 to 25, 2022
Lots: 22031404L, 22031805L,
Lease No# 1400036
Issue
Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. is recalling certain Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. brand Oysters from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and online, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment
Do not consume the recalled products
Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer
People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.
Learn more:
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
