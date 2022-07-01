Food Recall Warning - Certain Enjoy Life brand bakery products recalled due to possible presence of pieces of plastic

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-enjoy-life-brand-bakery-products-recalled-due-possible-presence-pieces-plastic

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Enjoy Life

Product : Certain bakery products

Companies: Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC

Issue : Food – Extraneous material

Category: Grain products

What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies -

Snickerdoodle 170 g 8 53522 00018 4 23/MR/10 Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies –

Chocolate Chip 170 g 8 53522 00019 1 23/MR/05 23/MR/12 Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies –

Double Chocolate

Brownie 170 g 8 53522 00021 4 23/MR/06 Enjoy Life Chewy Bars –

Chocolate Chip and

Caramel 165 g 8 19597 01133 3 23/MR/03 Enjoy Life Breakfast Ovals –

Chocolate Chip and

Banana 250 g 8 19597 01270 5 23/JA/18 23/JA/19 Enjoy Life Breakfast Ovals –

Berry Medley 250 g 8 19597 01271 2 23/FE/10 23/MR/10

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

