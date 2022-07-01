Food Recall Warning - Certain Enjoy Life brand bakery products recalled due to possible presence of pieces of plastic
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-enjoy-life-brand-bakery-products-recalled-due-possible-presence-pieces-plastic
OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Enjoy Life
Product: Certain bakery products
Companies: Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC
Issue: Food – Extraneous material
Category: Grain products
What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 2
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Enjoy Life
Soft Baked Cookies -
170 g
8 53522 00018 4
23/MR/10
Enjoy Life
Soft Baked Cookies –
170 g
8 53522 00019 1
23/MR/05
23/MR/12
Enjoy Life
Soft Baked Cookies –
170 g
8 53522 00021 4
23/MR/06
Enjoy Life
Chewy Bars –
165 g
8 19597 01133 3
23/MR/03
Enjoy Life
Breakfast Ovals –
250 g
8 19597 01270 5
23/JA/18
23/JA/19
Enjoy Life
Breakfast Ovals –
250 g
8 19597 01271 2
23/FE/10
23/MR/10
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic.
The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/01/c5943.html