Food Recall Warning - Certain Nature's Best brand and Zavat Chalav brand cheese products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-nature-s-best-brand-and-zavat-chalav-brand-cheese-products-recalled-due

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Nature's Best, Zavat Chalav

  • Product: Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

  • Companies: Gaton's Foods Dairy

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

  • Category: Dairy

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC                      

Codes                

Nature's Best       

Shredded Cheese
Cheddar

800 g

(3 x 267 g)     

6 80852 00122 8

22084

Best Before:

2023/01/20

Nature's Best

Shredded Cheese
Cheddar Mozzarella       

800 g

(3 x 267 g)

6 80852 00187 7

9921463

Best Before:

2023/01/21

Nature's Best

Sliced Cheese
Cheddar

170 g

6 80852 00202 7

22111

Best Before:

23/01/20

Zavat Chalav

Shredded Cheese
Mozzarella

800 g

6 80852 91044 5

22120

Best Before:

2023/01/20

Zavat Chalav

Shredded Cheese
Cheddar & Mozz

800 g

6 80852 91045 2

9921463

Best Before

2023/01/21

Zavat Chalav

Sliced Cheese 
Cheddar Thins

150 g

6 80852 91086 5

22111

Best Before:

23/01/20

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/06/c0418.html

