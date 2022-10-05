Food Recall Warning - Certain Nature's Best brand and Zavat Chalav brand Mozzarella Cheese products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-nature-s-best-brand-and-zavat-chalav-brand-mozzarella-cheese-products-recalled
Summary
Brand(s): Nature's Best, Zavat Chalav
Product: Mozzarella Cheese
Companies: Gaton's Foods Dairy
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
Category: Dairy
What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Nature's Best
Light Mozzarella
800 g
6 80852 00184 6
22116
Best Before: 2023/01/20
Zavat Chalav
Light Mozzarella Thins
150 g
6 80852 91089 6
22116
Best Before: 23/01/20
Zavat Chalav
Shredded Light Mozzarella
800 g
6 8085 291044 5
22116
Best Before: 2023/01/21
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more:
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/04/c1262.html