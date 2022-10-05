Food Recall Warning - Certain Nature's Best brand and Zavat Chalav brand Mozzarella Cheese products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-nature-s-best-brand-and-zavat-chalav-brand-mozzarella-cheese-products-recalled

Summary

Brand(s) : Nature's Best, Zavat Chalav

Product : Mozzarella Cheese

Companies: Gaton's Foods Dairy

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

Category: Dairy

What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Nature's Best Light Mozzarella 800 g 6 80852 00184 6 22116 Best Before: 2023/01/20 Zavat Chalav Light Mozzarella Thins 150 g 6 80852 91089 6 22116 Best Before: 23/01/20 Zavat Chalav Shredded Light Mozzarella 800 g 6 8085 291044 5 22116 Best Before: 2023/01/21



Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

