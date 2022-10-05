U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

Food Recall Warning - Certain Nature's Best brand and Zavat Chalav brand Mozzarella Cheese products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-nature-s-best-brand-and-zavat-chalav-brand-mozzarella-cheese-products-recalled

Summary

  • Brand(s): Nature's Best, Zavat Chalav

  • Product: Mozzarella Cheese

  • Companies: Gaton's Foods Dairy

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

  • Category: Dairy

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Nature's Best

Light Mozzarella

800 g

6 80852 00184 6

22116

Best Before: 2023/01/20

Zavat Chalav

Light Mozzarella Thins

150 g

6 80852 91089 6

22116

Best Before: 23/01/20

Zavat Chalav

Shredded Light Mozzarella

800 g

6 8085 291044 5

22116

Best Before: 2023/01/21


Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/04/c1262.html

