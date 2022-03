Food Recall Warning - Certain Stellar Bay Shellfish brand Chef Creek Oysters recalled due to norovirus

Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-stellar-bay-shellfish-brand-chef-creek-oysters-recalled-due-norovirus

Summary

Brand : Stellar Bay Shellfish

Product : Oyster, Chef Creek

Companies: Stellar Bay Shellfish

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus

Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh)

What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

Audience : General public, Hotels, restaurants and institutions

Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Stellar Bay Shellfish Oyster, Chef Creek Variable (clerk-served) None Harvest Area BC 14-8 Deep Bay CLF #0278737 Harvest Date: 03-07-22 Process Date: 03-07-22

Issue

Stellar Bay Shellfish is recalling certain Stellar Bay Shellfish brand Chef Creek Oysters from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment

Do not consume the recalled products

Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

