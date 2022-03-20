Food Recall Warning - Certain Stellar Bay Shellfish brand Oysters recalled due to norovirus
OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2022 Summary
Brand(s): Stellar Bay Shellfish
Product: Certain oysters
Companies: Stellar Bay Shellfish
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus
Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh)
What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products
Audience: General public, Hotels, restaurants and institutions
Hazard classification: Class 2
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Stellar Bay Shellfish
Oyster, Kusshi
Variable (clerk-served)
None
Harvest Area BC 14-8 Deep Bay CLF #1411206
Harvest Date: 03-07-22
Process Date: 03-07-22
Harvest Area BC 14-8 Deep Bay CLF #1411206
Harvest Date: 03-10-22
Process Date: 03-10-22
Harvest Area BC 14-8 Deep Bay CLF #1411206
Harvest Date: 03-14-22
Process Date: 03-14-22
Stellar Bay Shellfish
Oyster, Kusshi Large
Variable (clerk-served)
None
Harvest Area BC 14-8 Deep Bay CLF #1411206
Harvest Date: 03-07-22
Process Date: 03-07-22
Harvest Area BC 14-8 Deep Bay CLF #1411206
Harvest Date: 03-08-22
Process Date: 03-08-22
Harvest Area BC 14-8 Deep Bay CLF #1411206
Harvest Date: 03-14-22
Process Date: 03-14-22
Stellar Bay Shellfish
Stellar Bay Gold
Variable (clerk-served)
None
Harvest Area BC 14-8 Deep Bay CLF #1411206
Harvest Date: 03-07-22
Process Date: 03-07-22
Issue
Stellar Bay Shellfish is recalling certain oysters from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment
Do not consume the recalled products
Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase
Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer
People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.
Learn more:
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by findings of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.
There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
