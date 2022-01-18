U.S. markets open in 8 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,632.50
    -22.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,716.00
    -80.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,437.50
    -158.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,150.30
    -7.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.91
    +1.09 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1399
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    -1.7720 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.19
    -20.31 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8370
    +0.2570 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,134.12
    -415.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.63
    -16.10 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,266.74
    -66.78 (-0.24%)
     

Food Recall Warning - Certain Tiger Nuts recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): None

  • Product: Tiger Nuts

  • Companies: African Foodways Market

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

  • Category: Other

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled product

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Sold at:

None

(product originated from Bistak Enterprises Inc.)

Tiger Nuts

0.5 lb

None

All units sold up to and including November 18, 2021.

African Foodways Market

1741 Pembina Hwy

Winnipeg, MB

African Foodways Market

1-A 282 St Anne's Rd

Winnipeg, MB

Issue

African Foodways Market is recalling certain re-packaged Tiger Nuts from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation.

The recalled product has been sold in Manitoba.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

  • Do not consume the recalled product

  • Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a referral from The Saskatchewan Health Authority.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c8361.html

Recommended Stories

  • Day Traders as ‘Dumb Money’? The Pros Are Now Paying Attention

    Last year, an army of day traders turned markets upside down. This year, professional fund managers are finding that they had better keep tabs.

  • Will Demand for Rapid COVID-19 Tests Help Abbott Laboratories Beat the Market in 2022?

    In particular, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) makes BinaxNOW kits, which are the most popular rapid coronavirus antigen diagnostic test in the U.S. Are things different this time as a result of the omicron variant wave, or is Abbott on track to disappoint? Coronavirus rapid testing revenue has been all over the place, appearing to ebb and flow based on the public's perceptions about where the pandemic is headed.

  • Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

    As the global market for electric vehicle batteries continues to explode, firms headquartered in Asian countries are taking the lead, accounting for 80% of global production

  • Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

    The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than its employees, a study from leading economists finds.

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • Metaverse, NFTs and Cryptos Are the Next Big Thing for Retail Giant – Walmart

    Walmart has filed several trademark applications, one of which is “Verse to Store,” “Verse to Curb” and “Verse to Home” for the shopping category.

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • The Oil Market Is Already Looking Beyond Omicron

    The global supply versus demand situation in physical oil markets is very tight in early 2022, and with OPEC+ undershooting its production quota, oil prices could go even higher in the short term

  • Rolls-Royce, Bentley, BMW Sales Surge as Cheaper Brands Lag Behind

    Luxury car brands such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Porsche and BMW have reported record sales, thanks to customers who have craved them and manufacturers that have directed scarce chips toward their most profitable models.

  • Oil Prices May Rise Even More on Tight Supply, Vitol Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even further because of tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia City“Thes

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China’s online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • Australia has record COVID-19 deaths, hospitals under stress

    Australia reported a record high of COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, and its second-largest state declared an emergency in hospitals to cope with surging patient admissions and a staffing shortage due to the coronavirus. New South Wales reported 36, Victoria reported 22 and Queensland 16. The previous daily record was 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Sept. 4, 2020.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Says 'No' 3 Times

    Rejects Unilever's offers for its consumer health care business, claiming undervaluation

  • Beijing eyes international mail in probe of first omicron case

    Health officials in Beijing say that the city's first case of the omicron variant may have come from international mail. Beijing announced the case had been detected on Saturday after the infected patient took a voluntary test. Officials have since sealed off the patient's residential compound and begun contact tracing, according to The Wall Street Journal. Pang Xinghuo, the deputy director of Beijing's municipal Center for Disease Control and...

  • Victoria’s Secret Executive Talks International Expansion

    Understanding local markets, return on investment, and customer needs are all important tools for retailers to consider before expanding.

  • Oil climbs as supplies expected to remain tight

    (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday with investors betting that global supply will remain tight, although restraint by major producers was partially offset by a rise in Libyan output. Trade was subdued due to the U.S. holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. "The bullish sentiment is continuing as (producer group) OPEC+ is not providing enough supply to meet strong global demand," said Fujitomi Securities analyst Toshitaka Tazawa.