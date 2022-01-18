Food Recall Warning - Certain Tiger Nuts recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation
Summary
Brand(s): None
Product: Tiger Nuts
Companies: African Foodways Market
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
Category: Other
What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled product
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 2
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Sold at:
None
(product originated from Bistak Enterprises Inc.)
Tiger Nuts
0.5 lb
None
All units sold up to and including November 18, 2021.
African Foodways Market
1741 Pembina Hwy
Winnipeg, MB
African Foodways Market
1-A 282 St Anne's Rd
Winnipeg, MB
Issue
African Foodways Market is recalling certain re-packaged Tiger Nuts from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation.
The recalled product has been sold in Manitoba.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
Do not consume the recalled product
Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by a referral from The Saskatchewan Health Authority.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
