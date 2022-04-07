U.S. markets open in 9 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.00
    -16.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,269.00
    -130.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,457.00
    -48.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,005.00
    -9.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.64
    +1.41 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.30
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6900
    -0.1100 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,316.73
    -1,925.01 (-4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.51
    -49.84 (-4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,872.89
    -477.41 (-1.75%)
     

Food Recall Warning - Certain Union Bay Seafood Ltd. brand Pacific Oysters recalled due to norovirus

·3 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-union-bay-seafood-ltd-brand-pacific-oysters-recalled-due-norovirus-0

OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Union Bay Seafood Ltd.

  • Product: Certain Pacific Oysters

  • Companies: Union Bay Seafood Ltd.

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus

  • Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh)

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

  • Audience: General public; Hotels, restaurants and institutions

  • Hazard classification: Class 3

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Union Bay
Seafood Ltd.

Pacific Oysters –
Chef Creek Xs

Variable

None

Harvest Date: 17 Mar.2022

Process Date: 18 Mar.2022

Harvest Location: BC 14-15

Landfile: 1400036

Lot: 20220318C

Union Bay
Seafood Ltd.

Pacific Oysters –
Royal Miyagi xsm

Variable

None

Harvest Date: 17 Mar.2022

Process Date: 18 Mar.2022

Harvest Location: BC 14-15

Landfile: 1400036

Lot: 20220318C

Issue

Union Bay Seafood Ltd. is recalling certain Union Bay Seafood Ltd. brand Pacific Oysters from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment

  • Do not consume the recalled products

  • Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

  • Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c0401.html

Recommended Stories

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC)?

    If you want to know who really controls Paragon Care Limited ( ASX:PGC ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • USD/CAD Edged Higher as Dollar and Benchmark Yields Strengthen

    USD/CAD moves higher amid Fed tightening and falling oil prices.

  • Silver Prices Face Downward Pressure Amid Rising Inflation Concerns and New Sanction on Russia

    Silver prices edged lower as dollar an yields continue to rise.

  • China Allows Evergrande Creditors to Sue Locally to Recoup Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Several Chinese lenders have been told they can file legal cases against China Evergrande Group in local courts, in an apparent easing of a restriction that required all such lawsuits to be handled in a single court, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf Stocks Don’t Fall, th

  • Japan start-up to offer fleet service using China's Geely EVs

    A Japanese battery start-up said on Thursday it would launch a commercial fleet service using electric vehicles from China's Geely Auto Group, joining a growing field of services aimed at helping companies reduce their carbon footprint. Yokohama-based 3DOM Inc, a university-led venture set up in 2014 to develop separators for batteries, said it would offer the carbon neutral EV service through subscription or lease so that users could avoid high purchase costs. Companies are under increasing pressure from investors and the public to reduce their carbon footprint, and Chinese automakers have led the way in Japan through their relatively low-cost battery electric vehicles.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Dive As Israel Study Looks Bearish On Fourth Covid Shot

    Vaccine stocks toppled Wednesday after an Israeli study suggested immunity wanes quickly following a second Covid booster shot.

  • FDA Approves BioXcel's Igalmi - First Orally Dissolving Sublingual Film For Schizophrenia-Associated Agitation

    The FDA has approved BioXcel Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: BTAI) Igalmi (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults. Igalmi can be self-administrated by patients under the supervision of a healthcare provider. The company is prepared to launch Igalmi in the U.S. in Q2 of 2022. An estimated 7.3 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with schizophrenia or bipolar disorders. Up to a quarter of these peopl

  • FDA Advisors Say Fall Booster Vaccine Will Be a Challenge

    Heading off a serious wave could take a new kind of Covid-19 vaccine that targets variants of the virus, not the original strain. But health officials still don't know which variants to target.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Good riddance to work from home, Google’s former CEO says

    CEO for a decade, former Googler Eric Schmidt says in-person work is essential to success and learning management skills. His former HR chief says the return to office is a "boil the frog method."

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • Sanctioned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemFed Officials Weigh Prun

  • GM to launch ad campaign for Chevy Bolt EV, following recall

    General Motors Co on Wednesday announced the launch of an advertising campaign for its Chevrolet Bolt to win back consumers following the expensive recall that had stopped production of the electric vehicle for most of the last seven months. The first ads will air on Thursday during Major League Baseball's opening-day games, following Monday's resumption of Bolt production at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan. Bolt could finish with the second highest media spend this year for Chevy behind the Silverado pickup, Chevy marketing director Steven Majoros said on a conference call, without disclosing detailed spending plans.

  • PLX: Topline Results from BALANCE

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:PLX READ THE FULL PLX RESEARCH REPORT Topline Results from BALANCE Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) began the second quarter with good news from its BALANCE trial evaluating PRX-102 against Fabrazyme. In an April 4 th press release , Protalix and partner Chiesi Global Rare Diseases announced topline data from the study. The BALANCE trial met its primary

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • Health care: Obamacare 'family glitch' is finally getting an overhaul

    A flaw in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — also known as Obamacare — is being addressed by the Biden administration.

  • Congress’s “war profiteering” debate with Big Oil misses the point

    Top executives from ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other US oil companies are testifying in a congressional hearing on April 6 about whether they are inappropriately profiting off the recent surge in oil and gas prices. Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have accused the companies of “ripping off the American people” as the price of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon, compared to $2.80 a year ago. In response, according to their prepared remarks, the executives argue that oil prices are outside their immediate control, and that they are working to step up drilling.

  • The ‘best-paid’ internship in America pays almost $10,000 a month — and it’s a Silicon Valley company

    Silicon Valley companies are competing for tech interns. The careers website Glassdoor on Tuesday released its annual 25 Best-Paid Internships in America report for 2022. With falling unemployment and rising wages, and so many workers on the move as we enter year three of the pandemic, it makes for timely reading.