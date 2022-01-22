U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning - Consumption of Evive brand Immunity Super Functional Smoothie may cause cyanide poisoning

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/consumption-evive-brand-immunity-super-functional-smoothie-may-cause-cyanide-poisoning

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Evive

  • Product: Immunity Super Functional Smoothie

  • Companies: Evive Nutrition Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Chemical

  • Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled product as it contains raw elderberries that naturally contain cyanogenic glycosides, which may cause cyanide poisoning

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Evive

Immunity Super Functional Smoothie

150 g

None

H202131213

2023 MA 06

H202132113

2023 MA 18

H202134213

2023 JN 08

Issue

Evive Nutrition Inc. is recalling Evive brand Immunity Super Functional Smoothie from the marketplace due to the presence of raw elderberries, which contain cyanogenic glycosides, a natural toxin.

The recalled product has been sold online.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

  • Do not consume the recalled product

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Raw elderberries naturally contain cyanogenic glycosides, which can release cyanide after being eaten. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by consumer complaints.

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/22/c8951.html

