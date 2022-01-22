Food Recall Warning - Consumption of Evive brand Immunity Super Functional Smoothie may cause cyanide poisoning
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/consumption-evive-brand-immunity-super-functional-smoothie-may-cause-cyanide-poisoning
Summary
Brand(s): Evive
Product: Immunity Super Functional Smoothie
Companies: Evive Nutrition Inc.
Issue: Food – Chemical
Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
What to do: Do not consume the recalled product as it contains raw elderberries that naturally contain cyanogenic glycosides, which may cause cyanide poisoning
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Evive
Immunity Super Functional Smoothie
150 g
None
H202131213
2023 MA 06
H202132113
2023 MA 18
H202134213
2023 JN 08
Issue
Evive Nutrition Inc. is recalling Evive brand Immunity Super Functional Smoothie from the marketplace due to the presence of raw elderberries, which contain cyanogenic glycosides, a natural toxin.
The recalled product has been sold online.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
Do not consume the recalled product
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Raw elderberries naturally contain cyanogenic glycosides, which can release cyanide after being eaten. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.
Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by consumer complaints.
There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
