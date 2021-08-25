U.S. markets open in 8 hours 24 minutes

Food Recall Warning - Eat Smart brand Asian Sesame (Sésame asiatique) Chopped Salad Kit recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

·2 min read

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3gxbJEl

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Curation Foods is recalling Eat Smart brand Asian Sesame (Sésame asiatique) Chopped Salad Kit from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Eat Smart

Asian Sesame (Sésame asiatique) Chopped Salad Kit

340 g

7 09351 30169 8

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/24/c8369.html

