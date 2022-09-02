U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,031.90
    -34.38 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Food Recall Warning - Enoki Mushroom recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/enoki-mushroom-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes-1

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Product: Enoki Mushroom

  • Companies: WK Produce

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

  • Category: Fruits and vegetables (Fresh)

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand   

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

None

Enoki Mushroom   

150 g   

6 950319 388884

All units sold up to and
including September 1, 2022   

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c2798.html

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., determined to reduce the size of its sprawling delivery operation amid slowing sales growth, has abandoned dozens of existing and planned facilities around the US, according to a closely watched consulting firm. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From

  • PolyPid's Lead Program Flunks Abdominal Surgery Study, Shares Tank

    PolyPid Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPD) shares lost almost 80% after announcing topline results from the SHIELD I Phase 3 study of D-PLEX100 for preventing surgical site infections (SSIs) in abdominal surgery. D-PLEX100, compared to SoC alone, did not achieve statistical significance on the key secondary endpoint evaluating SSI events within 30 days post-abdominal index surgery. In the Intent to Treat (ITT) population, the local administration of D-PLEX100 and SoC (n=485) resulted in a decrease in SSIs and m

  • Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

    Five years after Amazon announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," Buechel wrote in a letter announcing his retirement to Whole Foods Staff in September 2021. The transition took nearly a year and, now, former Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel is stepping in to lead the high-end supermarket chain.

  • The FDA's Mixed Messages Sent Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Off A Cliff

    The FDA offered mixed messages Friday for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' experimental neurological treatment, and shares crashed.

  • Retirees want to go back to work — but they’re worried about this

    While more than three in 10 U.S. retirees say they would be motivated to rejoin the workforce if inflation continued to eat into their savings, 43% of retirees see their age as a barrier to getting a new job. According to an American Staffing Association survey, the fear of ageism poses a barrier to retirees contemplating un-retirement. Overall, 14% of current retirees said they are open to or actively looking for work.

  • US Deals Heavy Blow to China Tech Ambitions With Nvidia Chip Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s new restrictions on the ability of Nvidia Corp. to sell artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers threatens to deal a heavy blow to the country’s development of a sweeping range of cutting-edge technologies.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falli

  • Rivian opens first service center on the East Coast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports live from Rivian's first, newly opened service center on the East Coast on how the company plans to expand across the U.S. by 2023.

  • New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

    SEOUL/DETROIT (Reuters) -After grabbing the No. 2 spot in the U.S. electric vehicle market with stylish, long-range models, Hyundai Motor and Kia are the automakers with the most to lose from new rules that halt subsidies for EVs made outside North America. These two companies, which make the popular Ioniq 5 and EV6 models, sold more than 39,000 EVs in the United States between January and July – doubling last year's sales and blowing past Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. But the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last month excludes Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp from federal tax credits because they don't yet make EVs in North America, knocking their EV ambitions in the short term at least, a Hyundai official, parts suppliers, analysts and car dealers said.

  • Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears

    Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea, had been due to resume operating at 0100 GMT on Saturday after a three-day halt for maintenance. But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said on Friday it could not safely restart deliveries until it had fixed an oil leak found in a vital turbine.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE SECRETARY

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Borthwick to the position of Corporate Secretary.

  • Ford new vehicle sales slow in the month of August

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Ford after the company reported a slowdown in new vehicle sales for August.

  • Community Health Systems faces class-action lawsuit following mass layoffs

    A former ShorePoint Health Venice employee filed the lawsuit Aug. 29 — on behalf of herself and approximately 600 other employees — alleging CHS and the hospital violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • 3M Should Be Blocked From Health Care Spinoff, Suit Argues

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. should be blocked from spinning off its health care business and paying shareholder dividends in order to preserve money that soldiers suing the industrial conglomerate expect to win, according to a new federal lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Ho

  • CFRX: Exebacase Shows Potent Antimicrobial Activity in Implant-Associated MRSA Osteomyelitis…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CFRX READ THE FULL CFRX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Exebacase Active in Rabbit Model of MRSA Implant-Associated Osteomyelitis On July 15, 2022, ContraFect Corp. (NASDAQ:CFRX) announced the publication of results in the Journal of Bone and Joint Infection from a preclinical rabbit model of implant-associated methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

  • Factbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports Russian gas to Germany will undergo further maintenance, Gazprom said on Friday after scrapping a Saturday deadline to resume flows, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel. Gazprom was already undergoing maintenance from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, prompting concerns about supply to Europe ahead of the onset of winter if the outage was extended. Russia slashed flows through the pipeline to 40% of capacity in June and to 20% in July.

  • Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges

    Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.

  • California Walnut Farmers, Facing Glut, Struggle to Reach Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- As summer winds down and the holiday season nears, California’s $1 billion walnut industry is gearing up for its busiest shipping season. The problem is getting nuts out the door. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Co

  • Wells Fargo Fined $22 Million for Alleged Whistleblower Retaliation

    The U.S. Labor Department alleges the bank fired a senior manager after the person reported concerns about falsified customer information, price-fixing and interest-rate collusion.

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Rose 27% in August on Strong EV Demand

    The auto maker reported a fourfold surge in electric-vehicle sales amid strong interest in its all-electric F-150 Lightning truck.

  • Flight attendants’ union president: ‘We are all united’ against airline stock buybacks

    President of the Association of Flight Attendants CWA Sara Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the August jobs report and how it affects the airline industry, grappling with labor shortages, travel demand, flight delays and cancellations.