U.S. markets open in 7 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,393.00
    +40.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,682.75
    +31.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.30
    -2.60 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.21
    -0.08 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.90
    -12.80 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,687.91
    +931.77 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,366.12
    +68.39 (+5.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.18
    +48.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,939.20
    +279.31 (+0.94%)
     

Food Recall Warning - European Butcher brand Bacon "Chuncks" recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

·1 min read

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3naB6js

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - European Butcher is recalling European Butcher brand Bacon "Chuncks" from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

European Butcher

Bacon "Chuncks"

Variable
(approx. 200 g)

Variable

Batch #30210

Best Before OC.15.21
and OC.22.21

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/07/c7613.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why doubts are growing over a widespread Covid booster campaign

    By the end of this week Britain’s hotly-anticipated plan to roll-out booster Covid jabs could be ready - or consigned to the rubbish bin.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns You Not to Do This If You Got Moderna

    In mid-August, President Joe Biden announced that a COVID booster program would begin on Sept. 20. "The plan is for every adult to get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot," he said. "This shot will boost your immune response. It will increase your protection from COVID-19. And it's the best way to protect ourselves from new variants that could arise." But new complications with the booster rollout have emerged in recent weeks. Now, White House chief COVID adviser Anthony F

  • As SC children catch COVID at record rates, pediatric hospitals are at or near capacity

    “This is impacting children like it has never impacted children in the state of South Carolina. Ever,” a Prisma Health pediatrician said. “This is serious, it’s getting worse, the trends are not improving.”

  • Ivermectin: Oklahoma doctor warns against using drug for Covid treatment

    The US National Poison Data System reported 459 cases of Ivermectin exposure across the country in August.

  • The Delta Surge Is "Peaking" in These 3 States, Virus Expert Says

    With more than half of people in the U.S. fully vaccinated, it's easy to think the country's situation with the COVID pandemic is improving. But when you look at the number of new cases nationwide, it's looking like a different story. At this time last year, during Labor Day weekend 2020, the seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. was about 40,000, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This Labor Day weekend, it's nearly four times higher

  • The controversy surrounding ivermectin

    Doctors are being pushed by some of their patients to prescribe Ivermectin, despite it being an "unproven" medication for COVID-19. Arthur Caplan, the director of the division of medical ethics at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain why this drug is dangerous and how some doctors are feeding into misinformation.

  • Israel’s Covid chief calls for fourth vaccine dose

    Israel should begin preparations for administering fourth coronavirus vaccinations, the nation’s Chief Covid-19 Officer Salman Zarka has said

  • Things to Never Do After Age 60, Say Experts

    Youth may be wasted on the young, but as we mature, some of us make our bodies age faster than they should. It's all too easy to slip into unhealthy habits that soon become comfortable patterns, and their familiarity belies the fact that they can seriously take the shine off your golden years. To achieve optimum health, these are five things experts say you should never do after age 60. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already H

  • COVID Symptoms That May Last Forever

    Soon after the COVID pandemic began, doctors made a concerning discovery: Some people diagnosed with COVID-19 were clearing the virus after a short time, but they weren't feeling better. It's dubbed "long COVID," and online support groups, researchers and government-funded groups are scrambling to figure out what causes it and develop effective treatments or cures. Answers and relief for the chronically sick are in short supply right now. Also scary: "None of us can predict who's going to have p

  • Sunday Florida COVID-19 update: Decrease continues in hospitalizations and ICU patients

    Both in Florida overall and Miami-Dade County, the number of hospitalizations and ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 sufferers has fallen each of the last two days.

  • China’s Limited Beef Options Imply Brazil Ban Will Be Brief

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s beef supply options are shrinking after the latest move by Brazil to halt exports there following the discovery of two cases of mad cow disease.The temporary suspension by Brazil comes as China’s two mainstay suppliers, Argentina and Australia, have seen reduced access into the world’s biggest imported beef market this year. Argentina is limiting beef exports until Oct. 31 to contain inflation, while Australian beef is subject to trade restrictions imposed by China amid fr

  • Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study

    A booster dose of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine reversed a decline in antibody activities against the Delta variant, a study showed, easing some concerns about its longer-term immune response to the highly contagious strain of the virus. The study comes amid concerns about the Chinese vaccine's efficacy against Delta, which has become the dominant variant globally and is driving a surge in new infections even in the most vaccinated countries. Several countries which have relied heavily on the Sinovac vaccine have begun giving booster shots developed by Western manufacturers to people fully vaccinated with the Chinese shot.

  • India's Hetero gets emergency use nod to make Roche's COVID-19 drug

    Indian drug developer Hetero said on Monday it has received emergency use approval from the country's health authorities to make a generic version of Roche Holding AG's COVID-19 drug. Hetero expects to make the treatment, tocilizumab, available in India by the end of the month under the brand name Tocira. Tocilizumab has been facing a global shortage as the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant drives up cases in several countries.

  • Covid news – live: Benefits of child vaccines ‘clear,’ as three-quarters of hospitalised under-50s unjabbed

    Follow for the latest Covid news from around the world as it happens

  • Born conjoined back-to-back, twins finally see each other after surgery

    One-year-old Israeli twin girls, who were born conjoined at the back of their heads, can make eye contact for the first time after undergoing a rare separation surgery.

  • Texas abortion law is already saving lives. But there’s more to do to help children

    The law’s unusual enforcement mechanism offers a meaningful way for society to engage in the cause of protecting innocent life. [Opinion]

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Soared to New Heights Last Week

    Last week was a pretty good one across the board for biotech stocks. The industry-tracking iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB) took some steps forward on Wednesday and held on to finish the week 2.3% higher. This stock jumped on Monday and again on Wednesday after a handful of investment bank analysts began covering the biotech stock with a positive rating.

  • Justice Department will 'protect' abortion seekers in Texas

    The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services” under a federal law known as the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Garland said in a statement that federal prosecutors are still urgently exploring options to challenge the Texas law.

  • Garland says safety of Texas women seeking abortions will be protected

    Texas now bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

  • Doctor warns of the toll this pandemic is taking on our mental health and the hangover is longterm

    The psychological scars of COVID-19 will likely outlast the pandemic itself and a doctor says we must be mindful of the toll it's taken on our mental health.