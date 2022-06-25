U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning - Gelato Artigianale al gusto di Raspberry Gelato recalled due to possible norovirus contamination of raspberries used in product

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/gelato-artigianale-al-gusto-di-raspberry-gelato-recalled-due-possible-norovirus

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Product: Gelato Artigianale al gusto di Raspberry Gelato

  • Companies: Angelo's Italian Market Inc. (London, ON)

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus

  • Category: Dairy

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Code

None

Gelato Artigianale

al gusto di Raspberry
Gelato

1 L

0 000000 067430

None – Sold at Angelo's
Italian Market Inc., 755
Wonderland Road North,
London, ON up to and
including June 14, 2022

 

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination of the raspberries used in this product.

The recalled product has been sold at Angelo's Italian Market Inc. (London, ON).

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

