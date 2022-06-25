Food Recall Warning - Gelato Artigianale al gusto di Raspberry Gelato recalled due to possible norovirus contamination of raspberries used in product
Summary
Product: Gelato Artigianale al gusto di Raspberry Gelato
Companies: Angelo's Italian Market Inc. (London, ON)
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus
Category: Dairy
What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 2
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Code
None
Gelato Artigianale
al gusto di Raspberry
1 L
0 000000 067430
None – Sold at Angelo's
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination of the raspberries used in this product.
The recalled product has been sold at Angelo's Italian Market Inc. (London, ON).
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
