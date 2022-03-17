Food Recall Warning - Golden Medal brand Enoki Mushroom recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Summary
Brand(s): Golden Medal (Chinese characters only)
Product: Enoki Mushroom
Companies: Longsheng (Canada) Agricultural Products Ltd.
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
Category: Fruits and vegetables (Fresh)
What to do: Do not consume the recalled product
Audience: General public
Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Golden Medal
Enoki Mushroom
200 g
6 953150 100684
300511
Issue
Longsheng (Canada) Agricultural Products Ltd. is recalling Golden Medal brand Enoki Mushroom from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
Do not consume the recalled product
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
