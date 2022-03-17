U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning - Golden Medal brand Enoki Mushroom recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/golden-medal-brand-enoki-mushroom-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Golden Medal (Chinese characters only)

  • Product: Enoki Mushroom

  • Companies: Longsheng (Canada) Agricultural Products Ltd.

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

  • Category: Fruits and vegetables (Fresh)

  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled product

  • Audience: General public

  • Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Golden Medal
(Chinese
characters only)

Enoki Mushroom

200 g

6 953150 100684

300511

Issue

Longsheng (Canada) Agricultural Products Ltd. is recalling Golden Medal brand Enoki Mushroom from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

  • Do not consume the recalled product

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/16/c7115.html

