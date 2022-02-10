U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning - Hampton House brand Chicken Nuggets recalled due to Salmonella

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/hampton-house-brand-chicken-nuggets-recalled-due-salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand: Hampton House

  • Product: Chicken Nuggets

  • Companies: JD Sweid Foods (2013) Ltd.

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

  • Category: Meat and poultry - Processed, Frozen

  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled product

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 2

Affected product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Hampton House

Chicken Nuggets

3 kg

0 66123 52102 0

3141
Best Before
2022 NO 10

Issue

JD Sweid Foods (2013) Ltd. is recalling Hampton House brand Chicken Nuggets from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

  • Do not consume the recalled product

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/09/c0676.html

