Food Recall Warning - Hankook (Korean characters only) brand Original Kimchi recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

·2 min read

Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/hankook-korean-characters-only-brand-original-kimchi-recalled-due-e-coli-o157h7-0

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Hankook (Korean characters only)

  • Product: Original Kimchi

  • Companies: T-Brothers Food & Trading Ltd.

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – E. coli O157:H7

  • Category: Other

  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled product

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Hankook (Korean characters only)

Original Kimchi

1670 g

6 23431 00030 4

Best Before 22JA23

Issue

T-Brothers Food & Trading Ltd. is recalling Hankook (Korean characters only) brand Original Kimchi from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

  • Do not consume the recalled product

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/06/c6320.html

