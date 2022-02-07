Food Recall Warning - Hankook (Korean characters only) brand Original Kimchi recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/hankook-korean-characters-only-brand-original-kimchi-recalled-due-e-coli-o157h7-0

Summary

Brand(s) : Hankook (Korean characters only)

Product : Original Kimchi

Companies: T-Brothers Food & Trading Ltd.

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – E. coli O157:H7

Category: Other

What to do : Do not consume the recalled product

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Hankook (Korean characters only) Original Kimchi 1670 g 6 23431 00030 4 Best Before 22JA23

Issue

T-Brothers Food & Trading Ltd. is recalling Hankook (Korean characters only) brand Original Kimchi from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

Do not consume the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

