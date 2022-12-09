Food Recall Warning - Igor brand Gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/igor-brand-gorgonzola-mild-ripened-blue-veined-cheese-recalled-due-listeria

Summary

Brand(s) : Igor

Product : Gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese

Companies: Jan K. Overweel Limited

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

Category: Dairy

What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Igor Gorgonzola mild ripened

blue-veined cheese 350 g 8 021398 400069 Best Before: 2023/FE/01

L.: 2777001

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

