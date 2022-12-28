U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning - Igor brand Gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Igor

  • Product: Gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese

  • Companies: Jan K. Overweel Limited

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

  • Category: Dairy

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Igor

Gorgonzola mild ripened
blue-veined cheese

150 g

8 021398 256802

Best Before:
23/FE/01

 

Lotto: 27716006

 


Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/27/c5881.html

