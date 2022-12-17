U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.36
    -43.39 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,920.46
    -281.76 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.41
    -105.11 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.42
    -11.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.50
    -1.61 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +15.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0574
    -0.0060 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6790
    -1.0610 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,737.21
    -689.50 (-3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    -15.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Food Recall Warning - Igor brand Gorgonzola Dolce recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/igor-brand-gorgonzola-dolce-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Igor

  • Product: Gorgonzola dolce

  • Companies: Jan K. Overweel Limited

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

  • Category: Dairy

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

  • Audience: General public; Hotels, restaurants and institutions

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Igor

Gorgonzola Dolce

Variable

Variable

Best Before:

23/FE/01

Lotto 2774015

and

23/FE/01

Lotto 2775033

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled product may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date.  Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/17/c6729.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is DHT (DHT) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

    Here is how DHT Holdings (DHT) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden has accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a new windfall tax. Will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Pfizer and BioNTech fast tracked by FDA for combined COVID, flu vaccine

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss China’s reopening challenges as COVID cases rise as well as the latest surrounding Pfizer and BioNTech’s combined COVID and flu vaccine.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • Guardant Health’s colorectal cancer test lags behind rival Exact Sciences

    Yahoo Finance senior health reporter Anjalee Khemlani explains why Exact Sciences is pulling away from its competitor Guardant Health in its colorectal cancer test.

  • Boies law firm makes odd moves in FTX case against Tom Brady, celebs

    The law firm led by famed litigator David Boies appears to have engaged in some unusual litigation tactics on behalf of FTX crypto exchange users who accuse NFL quarterback Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, comedian Larry David and other celebrities of inducing them to open FTX accounts. This tale ventures deep into the weeds of federal court filing procedures, but the upshot is that Boies’ firm, Boies Schiller Flexner, and co-counsel from The Moskowitz Law Firm filed three different but obviously related FTX lawsuits in the same federal court in Miami without asking the court to consolidate the cases before just one judge.

  • Exact Sciences Rockets As Guardant's Blood Test Pales Vs. Cologuard

    Guardant unveiled results for its colon cancer-detecting blood test that lagged rival Exact. GH stock crashed as EXAS stock jumped Friday.

  • After Jumping 100%, Is Axsome a Buy Before 2023?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has done something most other stocks haven't been able to do this year: It's beaten the bear market. The company acquired its first product from Jazz Pharmaceuticals this spring -- sleep-disorder drug Sunosi. At Jazz, Sunosi sales soared 104% last year to $57.9 million.

  • Binance, Alone at the Top After FTX, Stirs ‘Too Big to Fail’ Crypto Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that Sam Bankman-Fried’s fall from grace is complete, uneasiness is growing around the dominance that his rival Changpeng Zhao’s Binance holds in the cryptocurrency market.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextNobel Prize-Winning Economics Professor Faces Harassment InquiryBinance, Alone at the Top After FTX, St

  • Airbus, Qatar trial to be split as A350 jet row rumbles on

    LONDON (Reuters) -A $2 billion legal battle between Airbus and Qatar Airways looks set to drag through most of 2023 after a UK court split the case, amid a glimmer of hope that high-level contacts on the sidelines of the World Cup might yield a breakthrough. The dispute over damage to the surface and lightning protection on A350 jetliners grounded by Qatar has led to months of legal manoeuvering between two of aviation's largest players and the unprecedented cancellation of large-scale orders. Qatar Airways says widespread paint cracking has exposed deeper damage on some A350 jets, prompting it to stop taking deliveries.

  • Why Shares of Puma Biotechnology Rose This Week

    As of Thursday afternoon, they were still up more than 10% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. On Tuesday, the company disclosed in a filing that Puma CEO Allan Auerbach bought 568,181 shares of Puma stock for roughly $2.5 million dollars and now owns 20% of the company. The choice was seen as a sign Auerbach has faith in the company's pipeline beyond its only marketed product, Nerlynx, used to treat HER2-positive breast cancer, a type of breast cancer that utilizes a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

  • Utility takes big loss on $1.5 billion sale of gas pipeline network that serves Colorado

    Activist investor Carl Icahn agitated to stop the deal last year. Now the pipeline network has been unloaded to a new owner.

  • Guardant Health's shares plunged 27% after it released disappointing cancer test results

    The company's screening for colorectal cancer no longer looks like it will be an adequate replacement for colonoscopies or Cologuard, an analyst said.

  • Why Companies Do Layoffs Around Christmas

    As job cuts ripple through industries such as tech and media, it is hard not to notice how the holiday season is a really unfortunate time for workers to be getting pink slips. There is arguably no good time for companies to lay off employees, of course, but as farewell-to-my-job posts continue to populate LinkedIn, many are wondering, why did they have to do this the week before Thanksgiving or right before Christmas? Thousands of job cuts have also hit other industries, with Ford Motor , Walmart and PepsiCo all reducing their head counts, leaving many employees to wonder: Could I be next?

  • Moving into a retirement community, how to know when you have enough saved, the best RMD strategies and more retirement news

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY From MarketWatch Retirement:  How much should you have saved for retirement? Aim for these age-related benchmarks as you save for retirement. These are the top 10 mistakes people make when planning for retirement.

  • BioCryst (BCRX) Down as it Discontinues Developing PNH Drug

    BioCryst (BCRX) down as it drops the development of BCX9930, which was being evaluated for PNH.

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite Recession Risk

    The Zacks Major Regional Banks will benefit from the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes and decent loan demand. Business restructuring and digitization also offer support. On these favorable factors, industry players like JPM, BAC & C are worth a look.

  • Guardant Health Plunges as Colorectal-Cancer Test Results Disappoint Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Guardant Health Inc. fell the most in its history after results of a study of its blood test for colorectal cancer disappointed investors. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextNobel Prize-Winning Economics Professor Faces Harassment InquiryBinance, Alone at the Top After FTX, Stirs ‘Too Big to Fail’ Crypto WorryThe

  • Can I Retire With $2 Million?

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive: Lockheed Martin campus to hire 600 Orlando workers in 2023

    Lockheed Martin Corp. hired nearly 500 workers at its Orlando Missiles & Fire Control campus in 2022 — and it has even bigger growth plans for 2023. The nearly 6,000-person Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) campus in southwest Orlando will add roughly 600 new team members next year, Lockheed Missiles & Fire Control Executive Vice President TIm Cahill told Orlando Business Journal.