Food Recall Warning - Igor brand Gorgonzola Dolce recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/igor-brand-gorgonzola-dolce-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Igor
Product: Gorgonzola dolce
Companies: Jan K. Overweel Limited
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
Category: Dairy
What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Audience: General public; Hotels, restaurants and institutions
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Igor
Gorgonzola Dolce
Variable
Variable
Best Before:
23/FE/01
Lotto 2774015
and
23/FE/01
Lotto 2775033
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.
The recalled product may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
