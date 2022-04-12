U.S. markets open in 8 hours 23 minutes

Food Recall Warning - Inari brand Organic Blue Poppy Seeds recalled due to Salmonella

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/food-recall-warning-inari-brand-organic-blue-poppy-seeds-recalled-due-salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Inari

  • Product: Organic Blue Poppy Seeds

  • Companies: Puresource Natural Products

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

  • Category: Nuts, grains and seeds

  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled product

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Inari

Organic Blue Poppy Seeds

250 g

6 67390 35001 8

Lot #3142573 Exp:01/23
Lot #3182851 Exp:10/23
Lot #3227118 Exp:10/24

Issue

Puresource Natural Products is recalling Inari brand Organic Blue Poppy Seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

  • Do not consume the recalled product

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c7857.html

