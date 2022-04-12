U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.50
    -17.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,085.00
    -134.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,964.00
    -36.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.90
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.30
    +3.01 (+3.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.20
    +13.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.39 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3012
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.7040
    +0.3190 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,008.05
    -2,225.09 (-5.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.33
    -49.84 (-5.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Food Recall Warning - Intercity Packers Ltd. brand Oyster N/Shell Royal Miyagi Ow recalled due to norovirus

·3 min read

Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/food-recall-warning-intercity-packers-ltd-brand-oyster-nshell-royal-miyagi-ow-recalled

OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Intercity Packers Ltd.

  • Product: Oyster N/Shell Royal Miyagi Ow

  • Companies: Intercity Packers Ltd.

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus

  • Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh)

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled product

  • Audience: General public; Hotels, restaurants and institutions

  • Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Intercity
Packers Ltd.

Oyster N/Shell
Royal Miyagi Ow

Variable

None

Harvest Date: 03/22/22

Process Date: 03/23/22

Harvest Location: BC Area 15-4

LF#: 0195337

Issue

Intercity Packers Ltd. is recalling Intercity Packers Ltd. brand Oyster N/Shell Royal Miyagi Ow from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home or establishment

  • Do not consume the recalled product

  • Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

  • Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c0007.html

