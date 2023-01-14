U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning - Le Cendré de Notre-Dame brand Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/cendre-notre-dame-brand-semi-soft-surface-ripened-cheese-recalled-due-listeria

2023-01-14

Summary

  • Brand(s): Le Cendré de Notre-Dame

  • Product: Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese

  • Companies: Le Formage au Village Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

  • Category: Dairy

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Le Cendré de Notre-Dame

Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese

Approx. 150 g

None

R.616

 

22JA2023

23JA2023

27JA2023

28JA2023

29JA2023

 

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/14/c3273.html

