Food Recall Warning - Louis Latour brand Pinot Noir recalled due to possible presence of glass

·1 min read

Product photo is available:  https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/louis-latour-brand-pinot-noir-recalled-due-possible-presence-glass

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Louis Latour

  • Product: Pinot Noir Bourgogne 2021

  • Companies: Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO)

  • Issue: Food – Extraneous material

  • Category: Beverages (Alcoholic)

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product                       

Size

UPC                      

Codes        

Louis Latour   

Pinot Noir Bourgogne
2021

375 mL   

3 566922 002975

L2217977
L2221076
L2221065
L2221077

 

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/18/c8977.html

