Food Recall Warning - Louis Latour brand Pinot Noir recalled due to possible presence of glass
Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/louis-latour-brand-pinot-noir-recalled-due-possible-presence-glass
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Louis Latour
Product: Pinot Noir Bourgogne 2021
Companies: Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO)
Issue: Food – Extraneous material
Category: Beverages (Alcoholic)
What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Louis Latour
Pinot Noir Bourgogne
375 mL
3 566922 002975
L2217977
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.
The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
