Food Recall Warning - Mahruse brand Halva with Black Seeds recalled due to Salmonella
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/mahruse-brand-halva-black-seeds-recalled-due-salmonella
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Mahruse
Product: Halva with Black Seeds
Companies: 1991166 Ontario Inc.
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
What to do: Do not consume the recalled product
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 2
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Mahruse
Halva with Black Seeds
700 g
8 681305 250691
PRO: 25/05/2021
EXP: 24/05/2023
LOT.NO:001
Issue
1991166 Ontario Inc. is recalling Mahruse brand Halva with Black Seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
Do not consume the recalled product
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/18/c7996.html