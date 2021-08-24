U.S. markets open in 9 hours 7 minutes

Food Recall Warning - Mr. Porky brand Original Scratchings recalled due to Salmonella

·1 min read

Product photos are available at https://bit.ly/3sIKX0H

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Morgan Williams International Inc. is recalling Mr. Porky brand Original Scratchings from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Mr. Porky

Original Scratchings

(Cooked Seasoned
Pork Rind)

65 g

5 010052 112700

All Best Before dates up to and
including 19 FEB 22

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/23/c9229.html

