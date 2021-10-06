U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning - Olivera brand sliced olives may be unsafe due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria

·2 min read

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3AiFK1I

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Distribution Alimentaire Tony is recalling Olivera brand sliced olives from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Olivera

Black Sliced Olives

2.84 L

None

PRO : 08/03/2021

EXP : 07/03/2023

LOT NO: 09SB260

Olivera

Green Sliced Olives

2.84 L

None

Pro date: 8/3/2021

EXP date: 7/3/2023

PN: 09sG260

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/05/c0256.html

