Food Recall Warning - Pacific Rim Shellfish (2003) Corp brand Oysters recalled due to norovirus

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2022 /CNW/ -

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/pacific-rim-shellfish-2003-corp-brand-oysters-recalled-due-norovirus

Summary

  • Brand: Pacific Rim Shellfish (2003) Corp

  • Product: Oysters

  • Company: Pacific Rim Shellfish (2003) Corporation

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus

  • Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh)

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

  • Audience: General public, Hotels, restaurants and institutions

  • Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Pacific Rim
Shellfish (2003)
Corp

XSM Tray
Oyster

Variable
(clerk-served)

None

Harvest Location BC 14-15

Lease # 1400036

Harvest Date:

  • March 9, 2022,

  • March 15, 2022, &

  • March 19, 2022

Pacific Rim
Shellfish (2003)
Corp

XSM Beach
Oyster

Variable
(clerk-served)

None

Harvest Area BC 14-15

Lease # 1400036

Harvest Date:

  • March 9, 2022 &

  • March 15, 2022

Pacific Rim
Shellfish (2003)
Corp

MLarge Tray
Oyster

Variable
(clerk-served)

None

Harvest Area BC 14-15

Lease # 1400036

Harvest Date: March 9, 2022

Pacific Rim
Shellfish (2003)
Corp

MLarge Beach
Oyster

Variable
(clerk-served)

None

Harvest Area BC 14-15

Lease # 1400036

Harvest Date: March 15, 2022

Issue

Pacific Rim Shellfish (2003) Corporation is recalling Pacific Rim Shellfish (2003) Corp brand Oysters from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment

  • Do not consume the recalled products

  • Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase

  • Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/27/c3980.html

