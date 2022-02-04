Food Recall Warning - PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda recalled due to possible presence of glass
Summary
Brand(s): PC
Product: Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda
Companies: Loblaw Companies Ltd.
Issue: Food – Extraneous material
Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
What to do: Do not consume recalled products
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
PC
Lemon & Ginger
4 x 200 mL
0 60383 02157 3
P 2021 SE 24
BB/MA 2023 SE 24
Issue
Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.
The recalled product has been sold nationally.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
