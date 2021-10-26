U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.50
    +11.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,669.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,568.25
    +72.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,316.60
    +6.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.54
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8800
    +0.1810 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,846.58
    +1,136.02 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,510.59
    +1,267.91 (+522.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,103.70
    +503.29 (+1.76%)
     

Food Recall Warning - Sliced White Mushrooms prepared for Metro Brands recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

·2 min read

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3mcqQWT

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Carleton Mushroom is recalling Sliced White Mushrooms prepared for Metro Brands from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

None (prepared for Metro Brands)

Sliced White Mushrooms

227 g

0 59749 86872 3

Best before 2021 OCT 25

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/25/c4878.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 7% on Monday after the biotech released positive data from a key clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273. Moderna said interim data from a phase 2/3 study suggested its vaccine demonstrated "a robust neutralizing antibody response" in kids aged 6 to 11 after two 50-microgram doses. Critically, the drug also demonstrated "a favorable safety profile."

  • Amazon has found a new entry point into US healthcare

    Amazon is racing ahead of competitors to find new avenues into US healthcare. Now it's moving Alexa into hospital rooms.

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Moderna Stock Pops After Its Covid Vaccine Generates Antibodies In Children

    Moderna stock rose Monday after the company said its Covid vaccine produced a similar level of antibodies in children as it did in adults.

  • What Could These Clinical Results Mean for AbbVie's Shareholders?

    The results from phase 3 clinical trials suggest that Rinvoq could be an effective treatment for patients.

  • FDA committee to discuss BioNTech/Pfizer's COVID-19 shot in children 5 to 11

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet Tuesday to discuss and then recommend whether the benefits outweigh the risks of BioNTech SE (bntx) and Pfizer Inc.'s (pfe) COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. The FDA is not required to follow the advice of the committee but often does. The regulator's decision has come within a week of the advisory committee's recommendation in the past.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Moderna Announces Positive Data on Covid-19 Vaccine in Children

    Moderna said its Covid-19 vaccine was effective in children aged six to 11 in a Phase 2/3 trial. The company will submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration “in the near term.”

  • Fauci pressed over claims of funding for ‘cruel’ puppy experiment that locked their heads in cages with sandflies

    Lawmakers question value of alleged cruel tests on young dogs

  • Arizona's pandemic outlook worries experts as mask and vaccine mandate battles rage

    Arizona has caught up to New York when it comes to reported deaths per capita - even though the latter was ravaged by the coronavirus early in the pandemic before treatments or vaccines were developed. Some health experts worry Arizona could be headed for a deepening crisis as winter approaches. Although average daily deaths from covid-19 remain much lower than during the state's second wave in January, Arizona experienced a 138% increase in the 7-day rolling average of daily new deaths per 100,

  • Dementia patient, 92, waited four months to be discharged from hospital

    A 92-year-old dementia patient had to wait four months to be discharged from hospital after her home care package was cancelled during her week-long stay.

  • Florida's top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting

    Florida's top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition, officials have confirmed. Florida Senate leader Wilton Simpson, a Republican, sent a memo to senators Saturday regarding the incident at the office of Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky, asking visitors at the building to be respectful with social interactions. Polsky, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, had not yet made public her breast cancer diagnosis.

  • Over 60? Eating This Could Reduce Your Hip Fracture Risk by Half, Science Says

    According to the Cleveland Clinic, more than 300,000 Americans fracture a hip every year. As you're probably aware, it's an injury that can seriously put you out of commission. Fortunately, a study just out this weekend delivers hopeful news: You can greatly reduce your risk of a hip fracture just by making sure you're getting enough of two important nutrients.Thursday in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), a group of American, Australian, and Dutch researchers published an encouraging study. As

  • Researchers find similarities between long COVID and chronic fatigue syndrome

    Similarities between long COVID symptoms and chronic fatigue syndrome have given researchers hope that finding treatment for one could help with both.

  • STI rates ‘at their highest numbers’ in US as Covid dominates health funding

    Rebound of sexually-transmitted infections the result of sluggish testing, changing behaviors and persistent issues with education People who had previously limited casual sex during the pandemic have continued pre-pandemic behaviors, only this time with STI testing efforts being dampened because of the pandemic. Photograph: Tetra Images/Getty Images/Tetra images RF Health officials in the US are concerned about how to divert key resources to combatting a rise in sexually-transmitted infections

  • Russian COVID cases hit record high as eastern Europe imposes new curbs

    Russia reported a record high number of daily COVID-19 cases and some central European countries imposed fresh restrictions on Monday, as a new wave of the pandemic gathered pace. In Asia, the Red Cross called for urgent help for Papua New Guinea and China's latest outbreak forced the capital Beijing to delay its annual marathon and step up other curbs, less than four months before it hosts the Winter Olympics. Authorities around the world have been sounding the alarm as infections surge, with governments in regions where vaccine uptake has been low forced to toughen up restrictions in a bid to stop the virus raging out of control.

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

    Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their f

  • This Is What Experts Want You to Know About the Moderna Booster

    On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the emergency use authorization for a single dose booster of the Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the Johnson&Johnson vaccine. The decision was also endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), making it possible for tens of millions of Americans to sign up for the booster beginning on Oct. 22, The Washington Post reported. However, just like with the Pfizer booster, there are guidelines and restricti

  • Florida COVID update: 79 fewer are in hospital and 25,758 more are fully vaccinated

    A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report on Sunday showed 2,348 COVID-19 patients listed from 257 Florida hospitals, continuing a trend of decreasing hospitalizations.

  • Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announce start of rolling review of COVID antiviral in Europe

    Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Monday the European Medicines Agency has started a rolling review of molnupiravir, its oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 in adults. "Merck plans to work with the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to complete the rolling review process to facilitate initiating the formal review of the Marketing Authorization Application," the company said in a statement. The partner have already submitted an application for emergency u