Food Recall Warning - Surface-ripened soft and semi-soft cheeses recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/surface-ripened-soft-and-semi-soft-cheeses-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Le Fromage au Village, La Vache à Maillotte

  • Product: Soft surface ripened cheese, Semi-soft surface-ripened cheese

  • Companies: Le Fromage au Village Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

  • Category: Dairy

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Le Fromage au Village

Angelus - Soft surface ripened cheese

Approx. 200 g

6 73536 02012 7

R603

R604

R607

R611

R614

R617

R619

R622

Le Fromage au Village

Le Casimir - Soft surface ripened cheese

Approx. 200 g

None

R608

Le Fromage au Village

Le Cendré de Notre-Dame - Semi-soft surface-ripened cheese

Approx. 150 g

None

R605

R606

R610

R612

R618

R621

R623

La Vache à Maillotte

Mélo-Dieux – Surface-ripened soft cheese

Approx. 275 g

None

R594

R602

R613


Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, online and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

There have been reported illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of these products. Further lab testing is underway to confirm the link.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Public enquiries and media

Company information

Le Fromage au Village Inc.
Telephone: 819-625-2255
Email: qualite@fromageauvillage.ca

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/19/c2253.html

