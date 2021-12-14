Food Recall Warning - Taylor Farms brand Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit (salad) recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/taylor-farms-brand-maple-bourbon-chopped-kit-salad-recalled-due-salmonella

Summary

Brand(s) : Taylor Farms

Product : Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit

Companies: Taylor Fresh Foods Inc.

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

Category: Fruits and vegetables (Fresh)

What to do : Do not consume the recalled product

Audience : General public

Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Taylor Farms Maple Bourbon

Chopped Kit (salad) 315 g 0 30223 06038 3 Best Before

2021 DE 11

TFRS328A17

Issue

Taylor Fresh Foods Inc. is recalling Taylor Farms brand Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit (salad) from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

Do not consume the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

