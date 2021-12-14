U.S. markets open in 8 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,675.50
    +6.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,688.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,098.25
    +16.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.40
    +6.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.22
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.31
    +1.62 (+8.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3206
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5630
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,882.95
    -2,393.36 (-4.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.61
    -67.53 (-5.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.44
    -60.34 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,472.52
    -167.98 (-0.59%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Food Recall Warning - Taylor Farms brand Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit (salad) recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/taylor-farms-brand-maple-bourbon-chopped-kit-salad-recalled-due-salmonella

Summary

  • Brand(s): Taylor Farms

  • Product: Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit

  • Companies: Taylor Fresh Foods Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

  • Category: Fruits and vegetables (Fresh)

  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled product

  • Audience: General public

  • Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Taylor Farms

Maple Bourbon
Chopped Kit (salad)

315 g

0 30223 06038 3

Best Before
2021 DE 11
TFRS328A17

Issue

Taylor Fresh Foods Inc. is recalling Taylor Farms brand Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit (salad) from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

  • Do not consume the recalled product

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/14/c1357.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Bellus Health Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of Bellus Health (NASDAQ: BLU), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, are soaring in response to positive clinical-trial data. Investors excited about the company's lead candidate BLU-5937 drove the stock 58.4% higher as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Bellus Health's lead candidate is a potential first-in-class P2X3 inhibitor for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and eczema-related itching.

  • Why Arena Pharmaceuticals Stock Skyrocketed 80% Today

    Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) soared 80% on Monday after the drugmaker struck a merger agreement with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It has a promising pipeline of drug candidates in areas such as gastroenterology, dermatology, and cardiology. Clinical trials are underway to evaluate etrasimod for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and other ailments. Pfizer reached an agreement to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals.

  • IGM Biosciences' B Cell Malignancies Trial Data Fails To Lift The Stock

    IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) has presented clinical results from its Phase 1 trial of IGM-2323 in patients with advanced B-Cell malignancies. The data were featured at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. As of September 10, 2021, the data cutoff date, 40 patients were enrolled and treated at escalating dose levels of IGM-2323. There were no dose-limiting toxicities, no neurotoxicity adverse events, a relatively low rate of cytokine release syndrome (CRS)

  • Man whose wife won a court battle to treat his COVID-19 with ivermectin has died

    Keith Smith, who had been on a ventilator, received two doses of the controversial drug before his condition worsened. He died Sunday at age 52.

  • Pfizer stock closes at record after $6.7 billion takeover of Arena; deal ‘makes strategic sense to us,’ analyst says

    Pfizer Inc. said Monday it has agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal with a value of about $6.7 billion, sending Pfizer shares to their highest close ever, and Arena shares to their largest one-day gain.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch COVID

    Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch COVID. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to

  • Arbutus enters into $300M deal for experimental hepatitis B drug with Chinese pharma firm

    A Bucks County biopharmaceutical company working on a cure for chronic hepatitis B has entered into a licensing and partnership deal with a Chinese pharmaceutical firm valued at up to $300 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Qilu Pharmaceutical of Jinan will get exclusive rights to AB-729, Arbutus Biopharma's lead new drug candidate for the treatment or prevention of hepatitis B, in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. In return, Arbutus (NASDAQ: ABUS) of Warminster will receive $40 million in an upfront payment, up to $245 million in development and commercialization milestone payments, double-digit tiered royalties, and a $15 million equity investment. William Collier, CEO of Arbutus, called Qilu an "ideal partner" because of the company's extensive development, regulatory and commercialization capabilities in China.

  • 3 Reasons CVS Health Is a Top Dividend Stock to Buy Now

    Adding this unique healthcare conglomerate to your portfolio now could lead to heaps of dividend income down the road.

  • Comparing Data: Sanofi Vs. Johnson & Johnson Multiple Myeloma Therapies In Newly Diagnosed Patients

    Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) posted new data from their myeloma therapies, Sarclisa and Darzalex, respectively. Data were shared at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2021 Annual Meeting. With approvals already in place as triplet therapies, the two companies are now touting early clinical wins for four-drug regimens. In newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients eligible for transplant, adding Sanofi's Sarclisa to Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Revlimi

  • California Mask Rule Returns; Fidelity Office Plan: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalGoldman Sachs Group Inc. told its London staff to work from home if they can, and Fidelity Investments paused its voluntary return-to-office pilot program in New England. U.S. cases topped 50 million.One person has died from th

  • Hong Kong to Ease China Travel; ADB Cuts Forecast: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong issued quarantine-free rules for limited business trips to mainland China, while its tightened quarantine policy for travelers from the U.S. causes more angst. Cases jumped in Australia’s most-populous state and the Asian Development Bank cut its economic growth forecast.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s

  • Gal Gadot, 36, Shows Off Her Killer Arms And Legs In A New IG Video

    Gal Gadot shows off her killer arms and legs in a cute polka dot dress in a new Instagram video. She trained six hours a day for her "Wonder Woman: 1984" role.

  • Does omicron cause unusual symptoms?

    According to David Lloyd, a general medicine practitioner, 15% of the children infected with omicron in the locality developed spots on their bodies. Are vaccines effective against omicron?

  • The Omicron COVID-19 Variant Can Have Symptoms Similar to the Common Cold

    Experts say there’s a new variant replacing Delta—it's called Omicron, and it's spreading rapidly. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the Omicron variant poses ”high risk” globally—here's what we know.

  • Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

    Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) ("Sirona") announces that it has received notice that the development of Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor, TFC-039, will be discontinued by Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals ("Wanbang") as a treatment for type 2 diabetes in China.

  • Please Stop With the Omicron Panic

    Surely we can do better than this headline based on a CDC study of 43 reported cases.

  • Two-dose vaccines don't induce enough antibodies against omicron: research

    An Oxford University study published on Monday found that two-dose COVID-19 vaccines generate a lower antibody response against the omicron strain, suggesting that the variant could lead to more infections among the fully vaccinated and previously infected.The research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, documented a "substantial fall" in the number of neutralizing antibodies among participants who received two doses of the AstraZeneca or...

  • Two-dose vaccines induce lower antibodies against Omicron, study finds

    Researchers from the University of Oxford published results on Monday from a study yet to be peer-reviewed, where they analysed blood samples from participants who were given doses from AstraZeneca-Oxford or Pfizer-BioNTech in a large study looking into mixing of vaccines. The results come a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that two shots will not be enough to contain Omicron, following findings from the UK health agency last week that boosters significantly restore protection against the variant. The Oxford study said that there was no evidence yet that the lower level of infection-fighting antibodies against Omicron could lead to higher risk of severe disease, hospitalisation or death in those who have got two doses of approved vaccines.

  • New Zealand Man Vaccinated Up To 10 Times In The Same Day

    It's believed the man was paid to get the shots by people trying to cheat the system.

  • Veru's Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Wins FDA Approval

    The FDA has approved Veru Inc's (NASDAQ: VERU) Entadfi to treat urinary tract symptoms caused by an enlarged prostate called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Entadfi (finasteride and tadalafil) capsule has shown to be more effective in treating urinary tract symptoms caused by BPH with less potential for adverse sexual side effects than finasteride monotherapy. Entadfi dosing is one capsule orally once a day. The FDA-approved indication is to initiate treatment of the signs and symptoms of be