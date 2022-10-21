Food Recall Warning - UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/unreal-brand-dark-chocolate-coconut-minis-recalled-due-salmonella

Summary

Brand : UNREAL

Product : dark chocolate coconut minis

Companies: Unreal Brands, Inc.

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes UNREAL dark chocolate coconut minis 435 g 8 57484 00688 8 ITM./ART. 1268728 Best Before 23AU04 23AU05 23AU31 23SE01 23SE02 23SE09 23SE16 23SE19 23SE20 23SE21 23SE22 23SE23 23SE26 23SE27 23SE28 23SE29 23SE30 23OC03

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

