Food Recall Warning - UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis recalled due to Salmonella
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/unreal-brand-dark-chocolate-coconut-minis-recalled-due-salmonella
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand: UNREAL
Product: dark chocolate coconut minis
Companies: Unreal Brands, Inc.
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 2
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
UNREAL
dark chocolate coconut minis
435 g
8 57484 00688 8
ITM./ART. 1268728
Best Before
23AU04
23AU05
23AU31
23SE01
23SE02
23SE09
23SE16
23SE19
23SE20
23SE21
23SE22
23SE23
23SE26
23SE27
23SE28
23SE29
23SE30
23OC03
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
