Food Recall Warning - Various Food Products recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Summary
Brand(s): various
Product: various
Companies: Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc.
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
Category: Other
What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 2
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Sold at:
Various
All food products distributed by Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc.,
325 20th St West, Saskatoon, SK.
These products may include
dry foods such as grains, beans, flour; grocery canned goods; fats and oils; drinks; meat products; fish products; baked goods; spices; and milk powder.
Various
Various
All food products sold up to and including December 29, 2021.
The Food Plug
15277 Castle Downs Rd
NW #136
Edmonton, AB
Ola-Ola
Carotino Palm Cooking Oil distributed by Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc.,
325 20th St West, Saskatoon, SK.
Approx. 3.3 L
n/a
All units sold from June 1, 2021, to July 31, 2021.
Yulu Connection
1009 Rotary Way
Ottawa, ON
Issue
Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. are recalling various products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation.
The recalled products have been sold in Alberta and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment
Do not consume the recalled products
Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by a referral from The Saskatchewan Health Authority.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
