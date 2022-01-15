Food Recall Warning - Various Food Products recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Summary

Brand(s) : various

Product : various

Companies: Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc.

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

Category: Other

What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Sold at: Various All food products distributed by Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc., 325 20th St West, Saskatoon, SK. These products may include dry foods such as grains, beans, flour; grocery canned goods; fats and oils; drinks; meat products; fish products; baked goods; spices; and milk powder. Various Various All food products sold up to and including December 29, 2021. The Food Plug 15277 Castle Downs Rd NW #136 Edmonton, AB Ola-Ola Carotino Palm Cooking Oil distributed by Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc., 325 20th St West, Saskatoon, SK. Approx. 3.3 L n/a All units sold from June 1, 2021, to July 31, 2021. Yulu Connection 1009 Rotary Way Ottawa, ON

Issue

Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. are recalling various products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment

Do not consume the recalled products

Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a referral from The Saskatchewan Health Authority.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

