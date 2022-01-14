U.S. markets open in 7 hours 33 minutes

Food Recall Warning - Various Food Products recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): various

  • Product: various

  • Companies: Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

  • Category: Other

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Sold at:

Various

All food products
distributed by
Bistak Enterprises
Inc. and Bistak
Groceries Inc. ,
325 20th St West,
Saskatoon, SK.

These products
may include
dry foods such as
grains, beans,
flour; grocery
canned goods; fats
and oils; drinks;
meat products; fish
products; baked
goods; spices; and
milk powder.

Various

Various

All food products
sold up to and
including
December 29,
2021.

Afro-Caribbean Store (Bistak
Groceries)
325 20th St West,
Saskatoon, SK

African Choice Market,
3604 52 Avenue NW #112,
Calgary, AB

African Food General Inc,
245 Notre Dame Ave,
Winnipeg, MB

Heritage African Market,
4318 Dewdney Ave,
Regina, SK

African Foodways Market,
1741 Pembina Hwy,
Winnipeg, MB

African Foodways Market,
282 St Anne's Rd,
Winnipeg, MB

Crescive Glory Foods,
251 Henderson Hwy,
Winnipeg, MB

Rah Firdaus Foods,
158 St Anne's Rd Unit 2,
Winnipeg, MB

Rosemond African Foods &
Market Inc.
215E Victoria Ave,
Regina, SK

India Food Centre
417 Victoria Ave,
Regina, SK

Gimsap African-Asian Market
1829 54 St SE Unit 107,
Calgary, AB

Marvelous Tropical Food
Market
6613A 177 St NW
Edmonton, AB

AfroSea Fish & Meats Ltd
4 Royal Vista Way NW #2120,
Calgary, AB

GG Unisex African and
Caribbean Store
13624 108 Ave,
Surrey, BC

African Choice Market
2010 30 Ave NE Unit 12
Calgary, AB

Ngofi Tropical Foods
9914 A 9914B 133 Ave
Grande Prairie, AB

Issue

Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. are recalling various products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment

  • Do not consume the recalled products

  • Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a referral from The Saskatchewan Health Authority.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/14/c2220.html

