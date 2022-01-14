Food Recall Warning - Various Food Products recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : various

Product : various

Companies: Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc.

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

Category: Other

What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Sold at: Various All food products

distributed by

Bistak Enterprises

Inc. and Bistak

Groceries Inc. ,

325 20th St West,

Saskatoon, SK. These products

may include

dry foods such as

grains, beans,

flour; grocery

canned goods; fats

and oils; drinks;

meat products; fish

products; baked

goods; spices; and

milk powder. Various Various All food products

sold up to and

including

December 29,

2021. Afro-Caribbean Store (Bistak

Groceries)

325 20th St West,

Saskatoon, SK African Choice Market,

3604 52 Avenue NW #112,

Calgary, AB African Food General Inc,

245 Notre Dame Ave,

Winnipeg, MB Heritage African Market,

4318 Dewdney Ave,

Regina, SK African Foodways Market,

1741 Pembina Hwy,

Winnipeg, MB African Foodways Market,

282 St Anne's Rd,

Winnipeg, MB Crescive Glory Foods,

251 Henderson Hwy,

Winnipeg, MB Rah Firdaus Foods,

158 St Anne's Rd Unit 2,

Winnipeg, MB Rosemond African Foods &

Market Inc.

215E Victoria Ave,

Regina, SK India Food Centre

417 Victoria Ave,

Regina, SK Gimsap African-Asian Market

1829 54 St SE Unit 107,

Calgary, AB Marvelous Tropical Food

Market

6613A 177 St NW

Edmonton, AB AfroSea Fish & Meats Ltd

4 Royal Vista Way NW #2120,

Calgary, AB GG Unisex African and

Caribbean Store

13624 108 Ave,

Surrey, BC African Choice Market

2010 30 Ave NE Unit 12

Calgary, AB Ngofi Tropical Foods

9914 A 9914B 133 Ave

Grande Prairie, AB

Issue

Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. are recalling various products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment

Do not consume the recalled products

Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a referral from The Saskatchewan Health Authority.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

